No solution in sight… Commuters bear the brunt of stray cattle menace

Despite an alarming rise in the number of road accidents due to the stray cattle menace in Mysuru city, the authorities have failed to curb the menace.
The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) and the District Administration seem to be mute spectators to the issue. Tall claims of MCC Officers that they will impound stray cows and put them in designated pounds have just fallen flat over time. The civic body is ill-equipped, with less man-power to impound large number of cattle. As a result, herds of stray cows and buffaloes roam freely on the thoroughfares and interior roads causing hindrance to traffic. Many people riding two-wheelers have been injured after the vehicles skidded because of cow dung on the road. At nights, motorists cannot spot the vehicles, especially on streets with poor illumination. As fodder prices have gone up significantly, most cattle owners cannot afford to keep them after they stop producing milk. It has led to many unproductive cows and buffaloes being abandoned.
There should not be any justifications given on behalf of cattle owners, especially those who let loose their animals on the road for whatever the reason. This practice must stop and the only way is to penalise the owners heavily and confiscate the stray cattle. Blue Cross or other animal welfare organisations can be roped in to remove these stray cattle from the roads, to their pounds.
PM Modi boasted addressing a tech meeting Begaluru, that technology has become a way of life in India. This photograph of stray cattle sharing the busy road with automobiles tells a different story that India is a pathetic third world country. Yes, send a robot to Moon but keep these cattle busy on the road. India will never become a first world country.