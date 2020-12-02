No solution in sight… Commuters bear the brunt of stray cattle menace

December 2, 2020

Despite an alarming rise in the number of road accidents due to the stray cattle menace in Mysuru city, the authorities have failed to curb the menace.

The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) and the District Administration seem to be mute spectators to the issue. Tall claims of MCC Officers that they will impound stray cows and put them in designated pounds have just fallen flat over time. The civic body is ill-equipped, with less man-power to impound large number of cattle. As a result, herds of stray cows and buffaloes roam freely on the thoroughfares and interior roads causing hindrance to traffic. Many people riding two-wheelers have been injured after the vehicles skidded because of cow dung on the road. At nights, motorists cannot spot the vehicles, especially on streets with poor illumination. As fodder prices have gone up significantly, most cattle owners cannot afford to keep them after they stop producing milk. It has led to many unproductive cows and buffaloes being abandoned.