No solution in sight… Commuters bear the brunt of stray cattle menace
Photo News

No solution in sight… Commuters bear the brunt of stray cattle menace

December 2, 2020

Despite an alarming rise in the number of road accidents due to the stray cattle menace in Mysuru city, the authorities have failed to curb the menace.

The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) and the District Administration seem to be mute spectators to the issue. Tall claims of MCC Officers that they will impound stray cows and put them in designated pounds have just fallen flat over time. The civic body is ill-equipped, with less man-power to impound large number of cattle. As a result, herds of stray cows and buffaloes roam freely on the thoroughfares and interior roads causing hindrance to traffic. Many people riding two-wheelers have been injured after the vehicles skidded because of cow dung on the road. At nights, motorists cannot spot the vehicles, especially on streets with poor illumination. As fodder prices have gone up significantly, most cattle owners cannot afford to keep them after they stop producing milk. It has led to many unproductive cows and buffaloes being abandoned.

2 COMMENTS ON THIS POST To “No solution in sight… Commuters bear the brunt of stray cattle menace”

  1. K Sridhar says:
    December 3, 2020 at 10:44 am

    There should not be any justifications given on behalf of cattle owners, especially those who let loose their animals on the road for whatever the reason. This practice must stop and the only way is to penalise the owners heavily and confiscate the stray cattle. Blue Cross or other animal welfare organisations can be roped in to remove these stray cattle from the roads, to their pounds.

    Reply
  2. Hello, hello! says:
    December 3, 2020 at 5:50 pm

    PM Modi boasted addressing a tech meeting Begaluru, that technology has become a way of life in India. This photograph of stray cattle sharing the busy road with automobiles tells a different story that India is a pathetic third world country. Yes, send a robot to Moon but keep these cattle busy on the road. India will never become a first world country.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching