No speech, quiet exit…
No speech, quiet exit…

January 6, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: At a time when the Congress High Command’s silence on the simmering power tussle between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar continues to fuel speculation, the CM chose restraint over rhetoric at a public event in city last evening.

During the inauguration of Rajiv Gandhi Dragon Pond at Karnataka Exhibition Authority premises, Siddaramaiah declined to address the gathering despite repeated requests from Exhibition Authority Chairman Ayub Khan. The Chief Minister’s conspicuous silence at a high-profile public function did not go unnoticed by party leaders, his fans and workers alike.

Following the formal inauguration, CM Siddaramaiah briefly stepped onto the dais, exchanged handshakes with elected representatives and folk artistes, waved to the audience and quietly exited the venue in his vehicle — without making a speech.

This move added fresh political intrigue amid continuing uncertainty over leadership equations in Karnataka.

