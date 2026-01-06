City gets India’s first Dragon Pond

January 6, 2026

Siddaramaiah opens fire-breathing facility at Dasara Expo Grounds

Mysore/Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah last evening inaugurated the Rajiv Gandhi Dragon Pond, India’s first-of-its-kind attraction, developed at a cost of Rs. 3.59 crore by the Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA).

The Dragon Pond is aimed at transforming the Dasara Exhibition Grounds into a year-round destination for visitors. A key highlight is the boating facility, where fire appears to emanate from a dragon’s mouth, lending a dramatic visual experience.

The pond hosts laser, fire and smoke shows, each lasting about 20 minutes. Cycling facilities have been provided along the periphery, along with comfortable seating arrangements for visitors to watch the shows.

The venue offers multiple attractions throughout the year. The Musical Fountain features 15-minute shows daily while the Dragon Pond hosts 30-minute laser, fire and smoke shows. Boating and cycling facilities further add to the recreational appeal, ensuring uninterrupted entertainment for residents and tourists.

The inauguration was attended by Mysuru District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, Karnataka Exhibition Authority Chairman Ayub Khan, MLC Dr. D. Thimmaiah, Guarantee Implementation Authority Vice-President Dr. B. Pushpa Amarnath, Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, Zilla Panchayat CEO Yukesh Kumar, MCC Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif and other dignitaries.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Mahadevappa said Siddaramaiah has a special affection for Mysuru, which has witnessed distinctive development under his leadership.

Tracing CM’s public life, Dr. Mahadevappa claimed that for over 45 years, he has remained active in State politics, maintaining governance free from nepotism, caste bias and corruption.

With his second term as CM, Siddaramaiah has now become the longest serving CM of Karnataka, surpassing the tenure of Devaraj Urs. He praised him as “a tiger face with a tender heart,” admired for his commitment to justice, rural values and inclusive development. The inauguration concluded with a special laser show commemorating Siddaramaiah’s record tenure, followed by fireworks and jubilant celebrations by Congress workers, who welcomed the CM with slogans and photographs.