Siddaramaiah marks milestone as longest serving CM of Karnataka: ‘I will be Chief Minister for full term’

January 6, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Asserting that he will complete the full term of the current Assembly as the Chief Minister, CM Siddaramaiah maintained that the Congress High Command has full faith in his leadership.

Speaking to press persons outside his residence at T.K. Layout on the second day of his visit to the city here this morning, CM Siddaramaiah, who today equalled the record of former CM late D. Devaraj Urs for the longest tenure as the Chief Minister of Karnataka, said that in any case, it is the party High Command which takes decisions and that these decisions are ultimate and binding upon everyone concerned.

“I had no idea of Devaraj Urs’ record as the longest serving CM of the State and as such I was not aware about breaking any record. Anyway, everything has happened naturally and I have equalled the record of Devaraj Urs, thanks to the blessings and wish of the people,” he said.

“At the same time, it is pertinent to say that the time of Devaraj Urs was totally different from what it is today. I have marched my journey in politics thus far because of the support of the people. I am satisfied with my politics till date and I am looking forward to serve the people more,” he noted.

Recalling his entry into politics over four decades ago, Siddaramaiah said, “I had thought I would be an MLA for a single term. But later on, I progressed in politics to become the Deputy Chief Minister and ultimately the Chief Minister of the State.”

Siddu-Venu meet

Commenting on his meeting with AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal at Mysore Airport yesterday afternoon, Siddaramaiah said Venugopal was on his way to Delhi and he just met him.

Contending that he neither discussed State politics nor Cabinet expansion or reshuffle with Venugopal, the CM said he would only visit Delhi on the day when he is invited by the Congress High Command.

On Ballari violence

Replying to a question on Ballari violence, Siddaramaiah charged the Opposition BJP and JD(S) of doing politics over the issue.

Pointing out that an investigation is on into the violence, in which a Congress worker was killed, he said he would comment on the issue after the probe report is received.

“I will talk with Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar on handing over the investigation of the case to the State CID after returning to Bengaluru later today,” he pointed out.

The CM later received grievances from members of the public, who had arrived in large numbers to greet him.

Animal Husbandry Minister K. Venkatesh, MLA A.R. Krishnamurthy, MLC Dr. D. Thimmaiah, Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar and a host of other political leaders and officials were present.

Celebration outside CM’s residence

With Siddaramaiah equalling the record of former CM Devaraj Urs as the longest serving Chief Minister of the State, a festive mood prevailed outside his T.K. Layout residence today with people from different parts of the city and district arriving in large numbers in celebration.

K.R. Co-operative Bank President Basappa, leader K.R. Shivaramu and other ardent fans of CM Siddaramaiah, distributed ‘Nati Koli’ Pulav, while former Corporator J. Gopi distributed sweets to the fans and supporters.

People were seen raising slogans hailing Siddaramaiah and wishing him good health and a longer political journey.

CM fetes MLC

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah later left to take part in MLC K. Shivakumar felicitation programme organised jointly by Dr. K. Shivakumar Abhinandana Samiti and Federation of Dalit Organisations at Senate Bhavan in Manasagangothri, which was also attended by District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, Minister K. Venkatesh and a host of several Congress leaders.

The CM is scheduled to return to Bengaluru from Mysore Airport at Mandakalli later in the afternoon today.