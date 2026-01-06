Bomb threat revives memories of 2016 cooker bomb blast

January 6, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: This morning’s bomb threat incident revived memories of the Aug. 1, 2016 blast at the Law Courts complex on K.R. Boulevard, when a cooker bomb was planted in a rear toilet.

A young girl sustained minor injuries, while the low-intensity explosion shattered window panes and the asbestos roof of public toilet at around 4 pm. Fragments recovered on site included parts of a pressure cooker and a battery, suggesting an improvised explosive device (IED).

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) investigated the case and arrested Al-Qaeda operatives. On Oct. 11, 2021, the accused — Nainar Abbas Ali alias Library Ali (28), M. Samsun Karim alias Abdul Karim (23), and Dawood Sulaiman (23), all from Madurai, Tamil Nadu — were sentenced to 10 years in prison.

They were convicted by NIA Special Court under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC. The blast was one of a series of five bomb attacks targeting Courts, carried out by Base Movement, an organisation with allegiance to Al-Qaeda.