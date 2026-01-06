Bomb threat revives memories of 2016 cooker bomb blast
News

Bomb threat revives memories of 2016 cooker bomb blast

January 6, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: This morning’s bomb threat incident revived memories of the Aug. 1, 2016 blast at the Law Courts complex on K.R. Boulevard, when a cooker bomb was planted in a  rear toilet.

A young girl sustained minor injuries, while the low-intensity explosion shattered window panes and the asbestos roof of public toilet at around 4 pm. Fragments recovered on site included parts of a pressure cooker and a battery, suggesting an improvised explosive device (IED).

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) investigated the case and arrested Al-Qaeda operatives. On Oct. 11, 2021, the accused — Nainar Abbas Ali alias Library Ali (28), M. Samsun Karim alias Abdul Karim (23), and Dawood Sulaiman (23), all from Madurai, Tamil Nadu — were sentenced to 10 years in prison.

They were convicted by NIA Special Court under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC. The blast was one of a series of five bomb attacks targeting Courts, carried out by Base Movement, an organisation with allegiance to Al-Qaeda.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching