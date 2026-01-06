Bomb threat: Panic at Mysuru Law Courts

January 6, 2026

E-mail to District Judge warns of three blasts; Courts evacuated

Mysore/Mysuru: A bomb threat e-mail to the Mysuru Court Complexes triggered panic and chaos this morning, forcing judges, advocates, Court staff and litigants to evacuate the premises in fear.

The e-mail, received at around 10.30 am at the desk of Mysuru Principal District Judge Usha Rani, warned of three explosions between 12.30 pm and 1.30 pm, targeting both Court Complexes — one on Krishnaraja Boulevard and the Main Court Complex at Malalavadi in Kuvempunagar — creating an atmosphere of anxiety.

Immediately after receiving the mail, staff at the PDJ’s Office alerted Usha Rani, who in turn informed the Lakshmipuram Police Station. The alert sent the Police into a tizzy, with three teams of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad and sniffer dogs rushing to both locations.

54 Court Halls: By the time Police teams arrived, judges, advocates, litigants and staff had begun rushing out of the Court Complexes. Eyewitnesses said people ran to open areas for safety as alarms were sounded and announcements were made with loudspeakers.

Police evacuated all 54 Court halls and offices in both complexes and sealed the main gates to prevent any entry. In addition to Court halls, staff rooms, libraries, canteens, Bar Association offices and other halls were also vacated.

Picture shows advocates and litigants gathered around Mahatma Gandhi bust in front of the Law Courts complex.

Echo of Helium blast

Bomb Disposal Squads are carrying out intensive searches inside both complexes to rule out any threat. Police said that in the wake of the recent helium cylinder blast near the Mysore Palace, which claimed three lives, no chances were being taken, even though such threats often turn out to be hoaxes.

Judges and presiding officers were escorted to the nearby Zilla Panchayat Hall and accommodated there until the checking and sanitisation process is completed. Court sources said that no hearings will be held today and fresh dates will be given to litigants after 3 pm.

The sealing of the Court complexes forced advocates and litigants onto the surrounding busy roads, leading to severe traffic congestion. Traffic Police struggled to manage the sudden surge of crowds and vehicles before diverting traffic to nearby roads and localities.