No takers for Seaplane Project

March 7, 2026

Ambitious plan at KRS backwaters and 6 other places fails to attract bids from 15 operators

Mysore/Mysuru: The Karnataka Government’s renewed bid to revive its ambitious seaplane project, aimed at boosting tourism at the backwaters of Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam in Mandya district and six other destinations, has hit a roadblock, with none of the 15 seaplane operators responding to the tender.

The Department of Tourism had floated an Expression of Interest (EoI) to introduce and operate seaplane services across the State, inviting proposals from established organisations with proven expertise in aviation and tourism management.

Before issuing the tender, the Department had personally communicated with 15 seaplane companies, urging them to participate in the bidding process. However, none submitted proposals. Officials now plan to again reach out to potential operators.

Apart from KRS, the Department has identified several other locations for seaplane operations, including Mangaluru (Gurupura River), Hampi (Tungabhadra Dam), Shivamogga (Jog Falls/ Tunga River), Vijayapura (Almatti Dam), Karwar (Kali River) and Hidkal Dam in Belagavi district.

Earlier launch attempts

The project has faced multiple setbacks in the past. In October 2024, the first seaplane carrying 19 tourists was scheduled to land at the KRS backwaters on Nov. 10, 2024, under an initiative spearheaded by the Karnataka State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (KSIIDC).

However, the launch was postponed indefinitely and eventually scrapped.

Subsequently, the project was shifted from KRS Dam to Kabini Dam, citing “technical difficulties” in operating the aircraft at KRS. With Kabini located near the Nagarahole Tiger Reserve, the Government had intended to promote eco-tourism. That plan, too, failed to take off.

Now, the Tourism Department is making another attempt to revive the initiative.

Pre-bid meeting

“The pre-bid meeting was held in Bengaluru on Tuesday and none of the 15 reputed seaplane operators expressed interest. We had sent them pre-bid invitations. We will make another effort and write to them again about the opportunity,” H.P. Janardhan, Joint Director of the Tourism Department and in-charge officer for the pre-bid meeting, told Star of Mysore.

He said, the proposed Karnataka Seaplane Connectivity Initiative (K-SCI) aims to enhance regional air mobility by leveraging the State’s extensive inland water bodies and its 320-km coastline.

“Seaplanes are expected to complement existing tourist attractions, cut travel time and offer faster, more comfortable access to remote and scenic destinations,” he noted.

Janardhan said, the services could be a game-changer for tourism in Karnataka by providing aerial views of iconic landscapes and improving connectivity to Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities under the UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) scheme. The initiative is also expected to boost local economies through job creation and increased tourist spending.

“The companies can begin operations at KRS and later expand to other destinations. The locations have been identified based on tourist footfall and infrastructure. We will again conduct another pre-bid meeting and aggressively promote the initiative and keep the proposals open,” he added.