No Trust motion against Modi Government accepted for debate

New Delhi: The No Confidence motion moved by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) member Kesineni Srinivas was accepted for debate in the Lok Sabha this morning. Making the announcement, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said she would fix the day and time for debate at a later stage. As soon as the motion was moved by TDP MP from Vijayawada, several opposition members including from Congress were up on their feet to support it. After the head count, the Speaker allowed the motion to be taken up later.

Congress floor leader Mallikarjuna Kharge protested that as largest Opposition party, the motion of no trust against Modi government moved by Congress party should have been accepted. Speaker said, “I have gone by rules and the ruling of the Chair cannot be discussed here”.

The Congress said that 12 opposition parties have agreed upon bringing a no confidence motion and efforts were on to evolve a consensus among other parties. Addressing a joint press conference with Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, Leader of the Congress in the LS Mallikarjun Kharge said yesterday, ”at the all party meeting, attended by 12 Opposition parties, it was agreed upon to bring a vote of no confidence against this Government. Discussions will be held with other opposition parties to evolve a consensus on the issue.”

”During the discussion on the no confidence motion, we will raise various issues of public concern like the rise in the incidents of lynching, lack of jobs creation by this Government, the issue of safety of women, the misrule in J&K,” Kharge said.