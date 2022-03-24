Nostalgic trip…

March 24, 2022

The well-known economist and author Devaki Jain, who was in city last weekend along with her son, NDTV anchor Sreenivasan Jain, seen at ‘M. A. Sreenivasan Circle’ in Chamundipuram on Saturday (March 19).

The Circle, at the junction of JLB Road and Manandavadi Road, is named after Devaki’s father Mandyam A. Sreenivasan, who occupied many posts in the Princely State of Mysore, including the posts of President of the Mysore City Municipal Council and Chairman of City Improvement Trust Board (CITB), which is now Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

Devaki Jain, 88, said she has been wanting to visit Mysuru, which for her is filled with childhood memories and it was fulfilled last week when she visited the city along with her son Sreenivasan Jain.