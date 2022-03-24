Nostalgic trip…

The well-known economist and author Devaki Jain, who was in city last weekend along with her son, NDTV anchor Sreenivasan Jain, seen at ‘M. A. Sreenivasan Circle’ in Chamundipuram on Saturday (March 19).
The Circle, at the junction of JLB Road and Manandavadi Road, is named after Devaki’s father Mandyam A. Sreenivasan, who occupied many posts in the Princely State of Mysore, including the posts of President of the Mysore City Municipal Council and Chairman of City Improvement Trust Board (CITB), which is now Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).
Devaki Jain, 88, said she has been wanting to visit Mysuru, which for her is filled with childhood memories and it was fulfilled last week when she visited the city along with her son Sreenivasan Jain.
Enough of this so called noted economist and her arm chair crusade for women’s welfare! When her husband name: LC Jain is mentioned, it will be clear how she was able to ‘achieve’ all that has been bandied about, thanks tohis strong link with the Congress Party and Congress government.
She has lived in Bangalore for long ,after her husband’s death , when she lost all the pull with the Congress government, and she could not find time to visit Mysore, a mere 90 miles away, connected with express trains and highway?
Look at that circle, which is in a crumbled state.
Whatever the SOM spins building up Her father’s achievements, the Nawladi Wadiyar, who without fail spotted the talents and elevated the persons, seemed to have not noticed him, and Srinivasan gad to do with his younger brother, the Yuvaraja, who was almost a non-entity then.
That son of his , the NDTV person, was sent to get educated in the University of Susses in England, paying hefty fee for him, while she was in New Delhi working in the university there, and that university was not good enough for her son?
Her father should be remembered as the person who created a bunch of rabbit holes, called houses, in the place Srinivasan Agrahara, which he thought was good enough for the poor Mysoreans, while living in a large Bungalow with his family!