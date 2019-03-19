Notification issued for LS Poll 2019: Three nominations filed

Mysuru: Notification for the first phase of Lok Sabha polls to be held on Apr. 18 was issued this morning across 14 constituencies in Karnataka including Mysuru-Kodagu Parliamentary segment.

For Mysuru-Kodagu seat, the notification was issued in both English and Kannada at 11 am by Mysuru DC Abhiram G. Sankar who is also the District Electoral Officer and Returning Officer. Three nominations were filed today. While 14 constituencies in south Karnataka will go to the polls on Apr. 18, 14 constituencies in north Karnataka will go to the polls on Apr. 23. Counting of votes would be taken up on May 23.

Constituencies that would go to the polls on Apr. 18 are Mysuru-Kodagu, Bengaluru South, Bengaluru North, Bengaluru Central, Bengaluru Rural, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi-Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Tumakuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapura, and Kolar.

Those that would go to the polls on Apr. 23 are Chikkodi, Belagavi, Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Bidar, Koppal, Ballari, Haveri, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Davanagere, and Shivamogga.

For the Mysuru-Kodagu Parliamentary segment three nominations were filed soon after the notification was issued. The first nomination was filed at 11.45 am by Indian National Congress Party’s Ayub Khan, the second nomination was filed by P.S. Sandhya of SUCI at 12.15 pm and the third nomination was filed by J.J. Ananda at 12.45 pm when we went to the Press.

Fool-proof security

Returning Officer Abhiram Sankar and Assistant Returning Officer G. Anuradha received the nomination papers at the DC Office. The candidates had come with four proposers each and except for the proposers no one was allowed inside the DC Office where the Court Hall on the First Floor has been converted into a Nomination Receiving Room. Additional CCTV cameras and video recording facility have been initiated to ensure transparency.

Unlike previous elections, no media persons were allowed inside the nomination room and the photos of candidates filing nominations will be supplied to the media by the District Election Officers. Even at the Nomination Receiving Room, only the Returning Officer, Assistant Returning Officer, Election Branch Shirastedar Ramprasad and a couple of support staff will be present.

The last date for filing of nominations is Mar. 26 the nominations of candidates will be received from 11 am to 3 pm (except public holidays) and accordingly arrangements have been put in place. Prohibitory orders around a 100 metres radius of the DC’s office under Section 144 will be in force from Mar. 19 to 26 from 10 am to 5 pm

Candidates can collect the format of nomination papers and other certificates from the DC Office during office hours from Mar. 19 to 26. Only two vehicles of the candidate will be allowed within the 100 m radius of the office in accordance with the EC guidelines at the time of filing of nomination papers. Only five persons, including the candidate, will be allowed inside (to the room where the papers will be received).

Security Deposit

A general candidate must deposit Rs. 25,000 as election security deposit and SC/ST candidates must deposit Rs. 12,500. An independent candidate must collect signatures of at least 10 local proposers and Political party candidates must collect signatures of four proposers.

Police hold route march

Police attached to Devaraja Sub-Division, led by ACP Gajendra Prasad, held a route march in some sensitive areas of the city yesterday, to instil confidence among the voters. The route march was taken out from Hill Top junction to Signal Light Junction on Mahadevapura main road, Udayagiri between 5 pm and 6 pm. More than 150 Police personnel including from CAR and KSRP took part in the route march, which was taken out to send a message to the voters on their safety and security.

254 Excise raids

Since March 10, Excise Department officials conducted 254 raids on illegal liquor activities across Mysuru and registered 160 cases, besides confiscating illegal liquor and vehicles used to transport the illegal liquor. About 120 people have been arrested in this connection. The total value of the seizure was Rs. 81 lakh, said Deputy Commissioner of Excise.

Two Election Officers appointed

Sandeep Kumar Mishra and Suraj Kumar Gupta have been appointed Expenditure Observers (EOs) for the Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency. While Mishra will be discharging the responsibility as the EO for Madikeri, Virajpet, Periyapatna, and Hunsur constituencies, Gupta will be the EO for Krishnaraja, Chamaraja, Chamundeshwari and Narasimharaja constituencies. Mishra can be contacted on 8277038792 or 0821-2434342 and Gupta can be contacted on 8277036592 or 0821-2434343.

