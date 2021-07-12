Nurse Meenakshi loves to serve Corona patients

July 12, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: “I chose this profession to serve patients. I have a sense of satisfaction for serving Corona positive patients without fear”, said 54-year-old Meenakshi, who works as Staff Nurse at Periyapatna General Hospital.

She has been working as nurse for the last 23 years. She started her career from Maddur General Hospital in Mandya district and then came to Periyapatna General Hospital in 2010. In the last two years, Meenakshi has been working as Corona Warrior. Since last few days, she is working at Seth Mohandas Tulsidas COVID Care Centre.

“I have absolutely no fear working here. My husband is giving full co-operation to work as Corona Warrior. He never says to sit at home out of Corona fear. Instead, he encourages me to serve patients without fear as my profession gets more respect in society.”

Meenakshi said that Corona patients did not fight with them.

“Most of them enter the Hospital with fear and they will be counselled before testing the oxygen level. Oxygen is given only if necessary. We feel good if patients recover and go back home; feel sad if they succumb to virus. Sometimes I feel how to wear PPE kit and do duty. But that thinking disappears once I see plight of patients. I eat food and drink water only after taking off the kit. Despite all these hardships, I still love to work.”