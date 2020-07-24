The installation ceremony of new office-bearers of Rotary Jayaprakash Nagar Club Mysore for the year 2020-21 was held at a Hotel in city recently. Seen in the picture are (sitting from left) Rtn. A.N. Aravind (Secretary 2020-21), Rtn. PHF Chandrashekara (President 2020-21), Rtn. PHF Rohith Ramdev (Assistant Governor Zone-7), Major Donor Rtn. PHF A. R. Ravindra Bhat (District Governor Elect 2021-22 & Installing Officer), Rtn. PHF M. Pushparaj Jain (President 2019-20), Rtn. PHF Dr. C. Venkatesh (Secretary 2019-20); Standing from left: Rtn. P. Ravishankar (Executive Director), Rtn. PHF K.S. Kumar (President-Elect 2021-22), Rtn. Raghavendra (Sergeant-at-arms), Rtn. Nirmal Kumar (WINS Chairman), Rtn. Dr. M. Nanjundaswamy (TEACH), Rtn. PHF C. Neelakantamurthy (Director-Youth Service), Rtn. PHF Chaluvaiah (Chairman-Membership), Rtn. M. Ravichandra (Director-Club Service), Rtn. Kantharaj (Chairman-Polio), Rtn. M.C. Abhilash (Director-International Service), Rtn. B.V. Manjegowda (Treasurer), Rtn. Anil Saldanha (Chairman-Web Service) and Rtn. H. Venu (Chairman-District Project).
