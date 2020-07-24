Plea to clear garbage dumped near new Court Complex

July 24, 2020

Garbage and waste is being dumped regularly on the K.V. Nagar-Jayanagar Link Road close to the new Court Complex at Malalawadi but is not being cleared on a daily basis. Residents said that a garbage van dumps the garbage on the side of the road but the same is not being cleared. Following rains, foul smell is emanating from it forcing the public to cover their nose while passing on the road. The public have urged the authorities concerned to take steps to get the garbage cleared at regular intervals.