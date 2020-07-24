Road next to Ahobila Narasimha Temple turns into public urinal
July 24, 2020

This Cross Road beside Ahobila Narasimha Temple on Ramavilas Road, which was developed recently, has become a place for the public to answer nature’s call and also to dump household garbage resulting in the place stinking and causing a lot of inconvenience to the residents nearby. Devotees coming to the temple are forced to cover their nose while passing by the road and also while praying at the temple. Authorities concerned are urged to take steps to get the place cleaned and also prevent dumping of garbage on this road.

