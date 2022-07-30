Old Mysore model is the best model for administration

July 30, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Bemoaning that we are currently speaking about Gujarat and Kerala development models, while ignoring our own Old Mysore Model, which still stands today as one of the best models of governance, University of Mysore Political Science faculty Prof. Muzaffar Assadi said that the Mysore Model is aimed at building an all inclusive and equal society.

He was speaking at the release of HMT Lingaraj Urs edited book ‘Ursu Chutuku Hilalugalu’ organised by city’s Anveshana Trust at the Institution of Engineers on JLB Road here on Thursday.

Noting that we are all speaking of Gujarat and Kerala Models, Prof. Assadi maintained that these two models were only limited development Models.

“The old Mysore Model is a Model for everything. The erstwhile Mysore Maharajas strived for an all inclusive society and are also credited for introducing reservation and decentralisation of power. Former Chief Minister late D. Devaraj Urs carried forward the initiatives of the Maharajas and this helped the marginalised sections and micro communities of the society to have access to political power,” he contended.

Titular head of the erstwhile Mysore Royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, who spoke after releasing the book, said it is laudable that Dr. MGR Urs, apart from engaging in literary activities, has also involved himself in Ursu Samaja activities.

Pointing out that the city’s Ursu Mandali is celebrating its centenary on Aug. 21, he called upon all community members to actively participate in it.

Karnataka Safai Karmachari Commission Chairman M. Shivanna, who presided over the event, complimented the organisers for getting the book released by Yaduveer Wadiyar and said that the book would not have got such an honour even if the Chief Minister had released it.

Underlining the role of the erstwhile Mysore rulers in Karnataka getting a prominent place in the country’s map, he said that the landless poor have largely benefited from D. Devaraj Urs’ initiative of ‘Uluvavane Bhoomi Odeya’ (the tiller is the owner of the agricultural land), which stands as a model even today.

Earlier, Akhila Karnataka Brahmana Mahasabha Zonal President B.R. Nataraj Jois inaugurated the programme.

Book editor and Ursu Mandali President HMT Lingaraj Urs, Anveshana Trust Hon. Secretary Amarnathraje Urs, Chutuku (Limericks) writer and Rajyotsava awardee Dr. MGR Urs and others were present.