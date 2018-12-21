On that fateful day, accused called each other 43 times…

Chamarajanagar: The Chamarajanagar Police are trying their best to build a strong case against 52 year-old Immadi Mahadevaswamy alias Devanna Buddhi, 35-year-old Ambika, Secretary of Maramma Temple, her husband 46-year-old Madesha, who is the temple manager, and temple priest 35-year-old Doddaiah Tambadi who are accused in the temple poisoning case.

Cases have been booked under IPC Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 120 B (conspiracy) and Section 118 (endangering the lives of others). The Police are looking for every shred of evidence to make a strong chargesheet that will lead to their conviction.

Searching for clues, the Police found out Ambika, had rushed towards the temple to ensure whether the plot hatched by them has worked out as expected. Soon after returning home, Ambika had called Immadi Mahadevaswamy over cell phone. There were 43 calls made between Ambika and the seer in 10 hours on Dec.14. To avoid being caught, Ambika had used a different SIM card on her cell phone. The Police also found that Mahadevaswamy and Ambika called regularly over 20 times from the day of the incident to update about the incident, Police investigations and number of deaths.

Police abandon mahazar of Ambika’s house

The Police, who had taken all the accused for a spot mahazar at Sulwadi Maramma Temple had to abandon the mahazar of Ambika’s house. Yesterday, the Police team had taken the accused Immadi Mahadevaswamy, Ambika, Madesha and Doddaiah to the temple where a large number of people had assembled.

While the Police had seated Mahadevaswamy and Ambika inside a Police van along with three other Police vans, Madesha and Doddaiah were taken into the kitchen where the poison was mixed to the prasadam. Seeing the accused, hundreds of villagers had assembled in front of the temple and demanded that the accused be handed over to them.

Sensing trouble, senior Police officers ordered Policemen to ensure order and prevent devotees from gaining access to the accused. After the mahazar of the kitchen, the Police were supposed to go to Ambika’s house for mahazar. But due to a large presence of crowd and anticipating a law and order problem, the Police had to abandon the mahazar of her house. Later, the accused were brought to the Ramapura Police Station.

