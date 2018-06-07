One Apartment, One Pet Dog

Mysuru: Following the footsteps of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the Mysuru City Corporation is all set to bring in a rule where licences for pet dogs will be mandatory. The BBMP has decided to implement the pet dog licence rule and it has been approved by the State Government on June 4 with the main clause being the limitation on the number of pet dogs that can be reared. The rule says that there must be only one pet dog per apartment.
However, the BBMP’s regulations have not gone down well with pet owners. Facing severe backlash, the BBMP is now thinking of placing the proposal before the Council and later implement the rule.
REVIVAL OF OLD PROPOSAL
Soon after the BBMP announced its dog licensing regulations, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) decided to revive its old proposal to implement the pet dog licence rule. The proposal to implement the rule was mooted in September last year after a child was mauled by a pet dog in Kuvempunagar on Sept. 7, 2017.
Two-year-old Amoghavarsha was attacked and scalped by the family pet Rottweiler when he was playing along with the animal at Dattagalli Second Stage near Kuvempunagar. After the attack, the little boy bore several gnashes on his head and he underwent multiple plastic surgeries and other related corrective procedures at a city hospital.
Taking the dog attack incident seriously, the MCC had then proposed to bring in the licence rule within a week. Assistant Director of MCC Veterinary Department Dr. S.C. Suresh had then told Star of Mysore that once the licence rule was implemented, all pet owners in the city will have to get their dogs registered.
MCC COUNCIL TO DECIDE
Justifying the revival of the rule, Dr. Suresh told SOM this morning that a team of officials will visit Bengaluru to study the rule implemented there and prepare a fresh proposal to implement the same in Mysuru.
“We will meet the officials and veterinary doctors in Bengaluru and place the proposal before the MCC Council and take its approval before enforcing the rules,” Dr. Suresh said.
MICROCHIP INSERTION
Dr. Suresh said that the MCC had plans to make it mandatory for pet owners to insert a microchip on the shoulder part of the dog and the chip will contain details of the owner, the breed of the dog and its characteristics.
“It will cost Rs. 500 to Rs. 700 per chip and the owner has to bear the costs. Mysuru will have its own rules and regulations and enough care will be taken by the MCC to ensure that dogs and humans co-exist and at the same time, rules are followed,” he said.
60,000 DOGS IN CITY
On the restriction on the number of dogs in apartments and individual houses, Dr. Suresh said that one dog per family made sense. “However, nothing is decided yet and the MCC Council will take a decision,” he added.
As per MCC statistics and as per the dog census conducted in 2011, there are over 20,000 pet dogs and over 40,000 strays in Mysuru city.
There are over 20 pet clinics, 11 government veterinary hospitals and there are over 50 pet practitioners. “We will conduct another census this year to determine the exact number of pets and strays,” Dr. Suresh added.
OPPOSITION TO PET LICENCE RULE
Even before the MCC implements the pet licence rule following the BBMP model, opposition seems to be growing against such proposal.
B.P. Manjunath, the President of Canine Club of Mysore told SOM that the conditions in Bengaluru were different from that of Mysuru. “In Bengaluru there is no space and the population is dense and here we have ample space with less population. Licensing of dogs is fine but the MCC must not restrict the number of pets to be owned by a family,” he said.
“We will call a meeting of pet owners next week and decide on the next course of action,” Manjunath added.
in apartment it is a great nuisance to have these dogs . many of the apartments lifts are foul smell with these dogs also being used kin the lifts and they urinate. so NO DOGS MUST BE ALLOWED IN APARTMENTS.
A dog is considered member of the family which has been recognised by Animal Welfare Board Of India (AWBI) which means they can use all the amenities in the apartments like lifts, parks & gardens which humans can, neither the society nor any educated illiterate moron like you can challenge it… First be aware of the existing laws than making lame comments.
have everything in your independent house – being literate you must understand how much of nuisance these dogs create in apartments. if you do not know then be wise to write literate answer. nonsense reply. you are not living in any apartment complex or rather afford to have such one and hence you are not aware of the nuisance of theses dogs in the apartments. it has been further researched that dogs hair consumed will lead into CANCER. AND I AM SURE THE FAMILY MEMBERS OF THOSE DOGS IN THE APARTMENTS/HOUSES WILL LAND UP INTO CANCER PROBLEM.
dude a neighbor like you create more nuisance than dog, at least dogs are under leash and can be easily trained. Dog’s hair CANCER can be cured by eating bitter ground raw twice a day this theory is also published and proved by the same source where you got your dog’s hair CANCER
DUDE LIKE YOU WILL NOT UNDERSTAND HOW TO LIVE IN APARTMENT ANYHOW YOU HAVE AGREED THE COGS HAIR WILL LEAD INTO cancer. dog lovers be careful.
do not believe this mysorean as you cannot eat bitter ground raw twice a day ! awake and stop using dogs in the houses.
Dr M Shanthakumar.
Pity your narrow mind.
A doctor is commenting like this. Does anyone in your apartment smoke? Will you ban anyone from smoking in your apartment? I am not sure what your sources are for “Cancer from dog hair” But do you disagree with smoking?
Pets for you might just be an animal. For many they are family.
Think about it, we are all in a way animals.
Great reply Dr. Reddy!
A person who has never loved an animal can never love any human being too. In developed and educated societies pets are treated as family members and get equal respect and care. Either one has to visit these places or has to revisit school for their reeducation to understand this.
Sir,
I am not sure whether to laugh or cry after reading the letter from “Dr.” Shantha Kumar. Cancer from Dog Hair? Where did this nugget of wisdom come from? Once my niece told me, a cat lover and owner, that cat hair was poisonous! She did not answer when I asked her how come I was not affected by my cat. She is very smart and well educated, but really believes that cat hair is poisonous!!
Most of the pet dog owners lack civic sense allowing them to poop by the roadside, while they are supposed to carry plastic pouches to scoop the poop and clean the area with water.
Virtually every day I have an argument with a neighbourhood lady who allows her dog to urinate in front of my house rather than allow it do it near her home.
Walking the dog with leash is a difficult job with ferocious dogs, who try to intimidate other pedestrians.
People are willing to give lectures that dogs are like family members, but why not toilet-train them instead of creating mess. Many of friends living in apartments keep complaining that pets urinate in elevators on their onward journey to relieve themselves by the roadside.
Sir,
I agree with the writer of the above letter. Pet owners, whether in an apartment or a house have duty to train their pets to behave and clean after them.
It reminds me of the story from the past that families living in “Vataras” lacking toilet facilities used to send their children to defacate in front of somebody else’s house! Now that there is indoor toilets, dogs have taken over the job!!
Plastic pouches to scoop dog poop? I thought we were trying to reduce use of plastics which is far greater environmental problem that biodegradable dog poop! Let not the remedy be worse than the disease!
Thanks Mr.Govind Pai for your comments on the ill-effects of plastic pouch for dog poop disposal.
There are biodegradable plastic bags specially meant for dog poop disposal marketed by several firms like Amazon etc.but this costs money.,!!
It does not come free like roadside downloading by these animals.
In fact these plastic bags are mandatory in Western countries.
Thanks for that, Mr. Suresh! You are obviously an eco aware citizen! My point was just that while trying to solve one problem, we don’t dig ourselves deeper into another! Since Rachel Carson wrote “Silent Spring” in the 1950s we don’t seem to have learnt much. Further on the subject of how in the process of creating a disposable culture with our plastics and our “stuff”, we are hanging a (plastic) sword of damocles over life on the planet, wonder if you have seen this video (“The story of stuff” on youtube). Should be made mandatory viewing and a subject of discussion in every school room in the world. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9GorqroigqM