One more person tests positive for COVID-19 in Mysuru

March 27, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: One more person has tested positive for COVID-19, announced Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar. The number of patients testing positive in Mysuru has touched three.

The latest patient to be tested positive for the killer epidemic is 35-year-old male. Unlike two other cases who had a travel history, this person has no travel history and contact history.

He was working with a quality assurance section of a pharmaceutical company in Nanjangud. He has been in contact with many health care professionals. The patient has been isolated at a designated hospital in Mysuru and a detailed investigation is under process. Seven primary contacts have been traced and are under house quarantine, the DC added.

