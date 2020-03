March 27, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: In a show of humanitarian gesture, the city Police continued distribution of food packets to the needy people as they have no place to buy food with Mysuru in total lockdown.

Today they distributed food to daily wage workers hailing from Balegoan in Maharashtra. They are engaged as daily wagers in construction of buildings. Now they are all residing in makeshift sheds near Hinkal Ring Road.