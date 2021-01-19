One side parking from RMC Circle on Bamboo Bazar Road
January 19, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: One side parking has been introduced from RMC Circle up to Highway Circle on New Sayyaji Rao Road (Bamboo Bazar Road) in city to check illegal parking of vehicles.

All these years, the vehicles were parked on both the sides of this stretch causing obstruction to free movement of vehicles. Understanding this, the NR Traffic Police have introduced one side parking on this road and this move has been appreciated by general public. 

Parking was allowed on alternative days. Two Police Constables have been deployed to check parking of all kinds of vehicles including four-wheelers and two-wheelers.

As a number of eateries are located between RMC Circle and Highway Circle, people park their vehicles haphazardly and obstruct free movement of traffic. 

Mishaps too have happened on this road due to wrong parking. Now, along with two Traffic Cops, an Assistant Sub-Inspector would be present there to book cases against law violators. Car owners have been advised to park their vehicles only in the parking zone.

