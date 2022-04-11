One Station, One Product initiative

April 11, 2022

Temporary Stall opened at City Railway Station to promote sandalwood products

Mysore/Mysuru: South Western Railway (SWR), Mysuru Division, recently implemented the “One Station One Product” concept at City Railway Station for the promotion of sandalwood products.

The concept is a novel initiative that was announced in the Union Budget 2022-23 with the objective of assisting local artisans, products and industries.

The initiative aims to promote local products by making each Railway Station a promotional and sales hub for a particular product that will be unique in the area.

The stall has been provided to Karnataka Soaps and Detergent Limited (KSDL), an enterprise of the Government of Karnataka, for a period of 15 days from Apr.8 to Apr.22 to promote and sell their products at Railway Station premises and on the platform.

Apart from soaps and sandalwood oil, KSDL produces detergents, fragrances, talcum powder, hand washes, face washes, coconut oil and agarbathis.

Speaking on the occasion, Rahul Agarwal, Divisional Railway Manager, Mysuru Division, said that Mysuru Station witnesses a footfall of an average of 35,000 passengers on weekdays and upto 40,000 during weekends.

The Division is running various trains connecting different destinations across India and it would be a wonderful opportunity to promote and sell these unique products and make India a self-reliant nation, he said.

Agarwal also stated that more stations in other District Headquarters over the Division shall be identified to implement the “One Station One Product” concept in the coming days.

Budati Srinivasulu, Additional Divisional Railway Manager, Manjunath Kanamadi, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager and other Senior Officials of the Division were present during the inauguration of the temporary stall.