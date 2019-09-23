Onion at Rs.60 a kg, brings tears

September 23, 2019

Mysuru: Onion, the staple vegetable of Indian household, has become dearer with a kilogram costing Rs.50 to Rs.60 in city this morning.

Trader Anand at Devaraja Market, speaking to Star of Mysore, said that the bulk of supplies come from Maharashtra and the rest from North Karnataka where the recent floods have badly damaged the onion crop. He further said that the price stood around Rs.40 per kg a week ago and the shortage of supply has gradually pushed the price up and will continue in the coming days, he predicted. He further said that the traders were procuring onion from APMC yard at a price of Rs.4,200 to Rs.4,800 per quintal depending on the quality.

The price stood at Rs.60 per kg in most of the retail shops in extensions and it is expected to touch Rs.80 soon.

A few traders contended that out of the short supply, export contracts have also to be met thus making the situation more grim.