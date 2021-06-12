Online campaign to reinstate Rohini Sindhuri as DC

June 12, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: An online campaign has been launched to bring back IAS Officer Rohini Sindhuri as Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Mysuru. The campaign is directed to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking his intervention on the issue.

The petition has been launched recently on Change.org and over 29,500 people have signed the same till 12 noon today. It is, however, not clear from where the signatories are — whether from Mysuru or outside.

Her transfer has evoked strong responses on social media where it has been claimed that the 2009 batch Officer has been made a scapegoat to facilitate land mafia in Mysuru. The online petition says that the Officer was not given time to submit reports regarding the land scam by influential persons.