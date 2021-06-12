Online campaign to reinstate Rohini Sindhuri as DC
News

Online campaign to reinstate Rohini Sindhuri as DC

June 12, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: An online campaign has been launched to bring back IAS Officer Rohini Sindhuri as Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Mysuru. The campaign is directed to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking his intervention on the issue. 

The petition has been launched recently on Change.org and over 29,500 people have signed the same till 12 noon today. It is, however, not clear from where the signatories are — whether from Mysuru or outside. 

Her transfer has evoked strong responses on social media where it has been claimed that the 2009 batch Officer has been made a scapegoat to facilitate land mafia in Mysuru. The online petition says that the Officer was not given time to submit reports regarding the land scam by influential persons.

3 COMMENTS ON THIS POST To “Online campaign to reinstate Rohini Sindhuri as DC”

  1. Syed Tanveeruddin says:
    June 12, 2021 at 11:29 pm

    Regularly Updated Online Petition with the title ‘Kindly withdraw the transfer order and reinstate Mrs Rohini Sindhuri, IAS as the Mysuru DC

    https://www.change.org/p/supreme-court-of-india-kindly-make-mysuru-dc-mrs-rohini-sindhuri-ias-the-chairperson-of-all-the-covid-task-forces-ctfs

    Reply
  2. Syed Tanveeruddin says:
    June 12, 2021 at 11:48 pm

    Kindly remove my second comment that I’ve posted on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 11:35 pm that is awaiting moderation as it not looking nice because it unfortunately has not retained any proper line spacing and is also not showing two links which I’d painstakingly submitted online.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching