Online fraud: Two persons cheated of Rs. 6.55 lakh

November 3, 2022

Gold-and-diamond-studded watch promised to a lady Principal

Mysore/Mysuru: In separate cases, two persons including a lady Principal lost a total of Rs. 6,55,600 to online fraudsters.

In the first case, a 56-year-old man was conned of Rs. 99,000 by a miscreant who claimed to be an Army man and wanted to get his children admitted to a school run by the victim P.V. Ramesh’s wife. Ramesh is a resident of an apartment in Vishweshwaranagar. Ramesh received a call from Mob: 78110-12317 and the caller on the other end told him that he was serving in the Army and wanted to get his children admitted to the school Ramesh’s wife was running. Ramesh gave details of fee and admission procedure.

The caller agreed to pay the fee and then told Ramesh to transfer Re. 1 to him and then click on the link sent by him for the payment of fees. As soon as Ramesh clicked on the link, Rs. 99,000 was transferred from his wife’s bank account.

In the second case, a fraudster, claiming to be a resident of the United Kingdom (UK), cheated a lady principal of Rs. 5,56,600 on the pretext of sending her a gold-and-diamond-studded watch and other costly gifts. The lady, who lost her money, is 48-year-old Shyla Deyasya, Principal of an international school at Kallahalli in Hunsur taluk.

On Sept. 22, Shyla received a message on her WhatsApp from an international number and she called the number and questioned how the person got her number. The person on the other end told her that he got it from the internet and then introduced himself as Michael Redakin, a resident of the UK, who was working as a contractor.

The acquaintance grew and the person then took Shyla’s address, told her that he would be sending a gold-and-diamond-studded watch and other costly gifts to her and also sent photos of the gifts which were wrapped and ready to be sent.

On Oct. 10, Shyla received a call from Mob: 92330-48349 and the caller told her that he was calling from Delhi Airport and told her to get her gift items released by paying GST and other fees. In all, from Oct. 10 to 12, the person got a total of Rs. 5,56,600 transferred from Shyla’s bank account. As she did not receive the gifts, Shyla lodged a Police case. Both the cases have been registered at Mysuru’s CEN Police Station.