Sugarcane farmers’ protest enters fourth day

November 3, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The overnight protest of Sugarcane farmers entered the fourth day today with protestors banging steel plates and glasses in front of Deputy Commissioner’s (DC) office and raising slogans against the District Administration and District Minister S.T. Somashekar.

Criticising the delay in fixing Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) for sugarcane by the State Government, sugarcane growers, under the banners of State Sugarcane Growers’ Association and Federation of Farmers Organisations, are staging protest in front of the DC Office from Oct. 31.

Stating that the Central Government has fixed the rate of sugarcane at Rs. 3,050 per tonne, the protesting farmers demanded Rs. 3,500 be fixed under the State Advisory Price (SAP). Their other demands included the entire process of sugarcane planting agreement, permission of harvesting sugarcane on the basis of seniority, weight of sugarcane, payment of sugarcane, yield of sugar be computerised, facilitate the registration of farmers though a Mobile App and harvesting and transportation cost be borne by sugar factories.

DC Dr. K.V. Rajendra, who met the protestors, urged them to call-off their overnight protest. Speaking to press persons, the DC said that the District Minister has asked to arrange a meeting regarding the issue on Nov. 8. “If the Minister fails to attend the meeting on that day following PM Modi’s visit on Nov. 11 to Bengaluru, I will make sure to fulfil their demands at district-level and inform the higher authorities,” he added.

The agitated farmers said that they will continue the protest till their demands are met.

A ‘Parake Chaluvali’ (Broom protest) was staged yesterday. The farmers raised slogans against Minister S.T. Somashekar for refusing to meet them and accused him for being in favour of the owners of sugar factories.

On Tuesday, the farmers staged a semi-naked protest near the DC Office demanding Minister Somashekar to meet them when he visited the city on Nov. 1. But the Minister left the city without meeting the farmers.

Association District President P. Somashekar, General Secretary Baradanapura Nagaraju, Office-bearers Attali Devaraju and others were present.