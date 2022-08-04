Online frauds: Doctor, engineer among three persons lose over Rs. 5.78 lakh

August 4, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: In separate cases, a doctor, engineer and an elderly lady have lost a total of Rs. 5,78,974 to online fraudsters.

In the first case, a city doctor has lost Rs. 2,98,979 to a fraudster, who had agreed to sell medical equipment at a lesser price.

The doctor, who was cheated, is Dr. N.S. Ravichandra of a private hospital in city. The conman, who called the doctor on his mobile phone, identified himself as Venkatesh Bhagawan, agreed to sell medical equipment to Dr. Ravichandra at a lesser price.

Venkatesh, who received Rs. 2,98,979 as advance for the equipment, failed to supply the same and also did not return the money, thus cheating the doctor.

In the second case, a person, who got Rs. 99,995 transferred from a house owner saying that he would take his house on rent, has cheated the house owner.

House owner M. Chandrashekar, a resident of Roopanagar, had put up an advertisement saying that his house was available for rent.

A man, claiming to be from the Military, called Chandrashekar and told him that he would take the house on rent and got Rs. 99,995 transferred from Chandrashekar and has cheated him.

In the third case, 67-year-old Veerashailaja, a resident of Vidyaranyapuram, received a message on her mobile phone asking her to pay the electricity bill.

When the elderly lady called the phone number from which she had received the message, the caller on the other end told her to install an app to her mobile and transfer Rs. 10. When the woman installed the app and transferred Rs. 10, a total of Rs. 1.80 lakh was transferred from her Bank account.

All the three cases have been registered at city’s CEN Police Station.