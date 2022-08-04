Online frauds: Doctor, engineer among three persons lose over Rs. 5.78 lakh
News

Online frauds: Doctor, engineer among three persons lose over Rs. 5.78 lakh

August 4, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: In separate cases, a doctor, engineer and an elderly lady have lost a total of Rs. 5,78,974 to online fraudsters.

In the first case, a city doctor has lost Rs. 2,98,979 to a fraudster, who had agreed to sell medical equipment at a lesser price.

The doctor, who was cheated, is Dr. N.S. Ravichandra of a private hospital in city. The conman, who called the doctor on his mobile phone, identified himself as Venkatesh Bhagawan, agreed to sell medical equipment to Dr. Ravichandra at a lesser price.

Venkatesh, who received Rs. 2,98,979 as advance for the equipment, failed to supply the same and also did not return the money, thus cheating the doctor.

In the second case, a person, who got Rs. 99,995 transferred from a house owner saying that he would take his house on rent, has cheated the house owner.

House owner M. Chandrashekar, a resident of Roopanagar, had put up an advertisement saying that his house was available  for rent.

A man, claiming to be from the Military, called Chandrashekar and told him that he would take the house on rent and got Rs. 99,995 transferred from Chandrashekar and has cheated him.

In the third case, 67-year-old Veerashailaja, a resident of Vidyaranyapuram, received a message on her mobile phone asking her to pay the electricity bill.

When the elderly lady called the phone number from which she had received the message, the caller on the other end told her to install an app to her mobile and transfer Rs. 10. When the woman installed the app and transferred Rs. 10, a total of Rs. 1.80 lakh was transferred from her Bank account.

READ ALSO  Creating fake Facebook account, posting obscene messages: Actress Pavithra Lokesh files plaint at CEN Police Station

All the three cases have been registered at city’s CEN Police Station.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching