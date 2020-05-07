Only five Mobile Clinics from today; 11,789 people screened till date

May 7, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: So far a total of 11,789 people have benefitted from the Mobile Clinics lauched by District Administration on Apr.29 to provide medical services at the doorstep.

The free facility, which had 10 Mobile units on the day of launch, was increased to 12 from day-2. However, from today (May 7), there will be only five Mobile Clinics available for services.

Yesterday, the Mobile Clinics visited K.R. Mohalla, Basaveshwara Road, Madhuvana, Subbarayanakere, Chamundi Hill, Veeranagere, Bannimantap, Hosur of J.P. Nagar, Old RMC NURM Quarters, Chamundeshwari Park in Sharadadevi Nagar, Rehmania Block, Tavarekatte and Railway Quarters of Weavers Colony and screened 1,515 people.

Today, Mobile Clinics will conduct health camps at Srirampura, Mandi Mohalla, Turabali Street, S.S. Nagar of Bannimantap, Ashokapuram and Subhash Nagar (Kesare).