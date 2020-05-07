Corona Warriors of 3rd batch back home
COVID-19, News

Corona Warriors of 3rd batch back home

May 7, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Corona Warriors of 3rd batch that included eight Staff Nurses and four Doctors, who have done 10 days frontline duty at COVID Hospital in city and completed 14 days of Quarantine on Tuesday, were sent back home for a day.

In this send-off ceremony held at Rajalakshmi Comforts in city where Corona Warriors were quarantined, officers from Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), Town Planning Officer Jayasimha, along with Ln. Venkatesh Prasad, GST Coordinator, Ln. Santhosh Kumar, Zone Chairperson, Ln. T.S. Ravindranath, District Service Activities Coordinator, Ln. P. Revanna, Ln. S. Ramesh, Ln. Dr. Manjunath, Ln. Dr. H.R. Dinesh, participated and distributed fruits and sweets to all Corona Warriors. Also, they were given a salute and applauded for their selfless services.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching