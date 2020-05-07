Corona Warriors of 3rd batch back home

May 7, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Corona Warriors of 3rd batch that included eight Staff Nurses and four Doctors, who have done 10 days frontline duty at COVID Hospital in city and completed 14 days of Quarantine on Tuesday, were sent back home for a day.

In this send-off ceremony held at Rajalakshmi Comforts in city where Corona Warriors were quarantined, officers from Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), Town Planning Officer Jayasimha, along with Ln. Venkatesh Prasad, GST Coordinator, Ln. Santhosh Kumar, Zone Chairperson, Ln. T.S. Ravindranath, District Service Activities Coordinator, Ln. P. Revanna, Ln. S. Ramesh, Ln. Dr. Manjunath, Ln. Dr. H.R. Dinesh, participated and distributed fruits and sweets to all Corona Warriors. Also, they were given a salute and applauded for their selfless services.