Dr. N. Chandrashekar donates Rs. 1 crore for PM CARES, Rs. 1 lakh for CM’s Relief Fund

May 7, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: In a noble gesture, Dr. N. Chandrashekar of Aadithya Adhikari Hospital, Gokulam, donated Rs. 1 crore to PM CARES Fund to mark his daughter Dr. Archana C. Rao’s birthday today. He also donated Rs. 1 lakh to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

The cheques were handed over to Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar at Makkala Koota Swayam Seva Samsthe in city this morning. Dr. Chandrashekar, his wife Rani Chandrashekar and daughter Dr. Archana were present along with Krishnaraja MLA S.A. Ramdas and Dr. Gururaj, Ashakirana Hospital Founder-Trustee.

It may be recalled here that last year, Dr. Chandrashekar had donated Rs. 1 crore towards the Army’s Rehabilitation and Welfare Fund and the cheque was handed over to Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman who had visited Mysuru in March last.

Dr. Chandrashekar, his wife Rani Chandrashekar and daughter Archana C Rao.

Speaking after handing over the cheques, Dr. Chandrashekar said that the money was gained from the society and he was giving it back to the society. “The donation was made to PM CARES and CM’s Relief Fund as our contribution to combat COVID-19 pandemic. More and more people must come forward to donate funds for this joint fight,” he said.

Dr. Archana Rao said that it was her best birthday as her father has donated money to the cause of the nation. “Last year too Rs. 1 crore was donated to Army’s Rehabilitation and Welfare Fund on my birthday and it was a memorable event,” she said.

Accepting the cheque, DC Abhiram Sankar said that Dr. Chandrashekar always contributed for the welfare of the society. Arrangements will be made to transfer the money to the respective funds, he added.