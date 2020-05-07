Exhibit responsible behaviour, DC tells Mysureans

May 7, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The number of COVID-19 positive cases is rising every day, and so is the death toll. Fortunately, Mysuru is slowly and steadily coming out of the Red Zone with only a handful positive patients admitted at the designated hospital.

Scientists seem to believe that this pandemic will wreak more havoc. This is why Governments have prohibited the movement of people. Now that some of the restrictions have been lifted, people need to be more responsible and see to it that the virus will not spread its tentacles.

Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar, the face behind the district’s fight against the pandemic has a word of caution. “So many restrictions have been relaxed. We need to be responsible and avoid unnecessary movements and contacts. Otherwise there will again be a lockdown,” he warned.

“Most people are voluntarily following the restrictions, but there are some who are not ready to make the sacrifices needed to deal with the pandemic,” the DC said, sharing his thoughts with reporters at an event held this morning at Makkala Koota Swayam Seva Samsthe in city.

“There is no doubt that by implementing the lockdown in time, the virus spread has been limited. It has given us enough time to prepare to contain the virus and ramp up health infrastructure. Now there is movement at a time when we have zero emergence of positive cases. In the near future many people will come to the district from other States and even abroad. We need to watch out. Unless there is cooperation from people, the Government cannot handle things alone,” the DC said.

“It is very important that we wash our hands properly all the time and also spread awareness. Coronavirus is an issue which we must not take lightly. The war against Coronavirus is far from over and everyone must follow Government guidelines and follow basic principles like maintaining personal hygiene, avoiding contacts and at the same time give importance to social distancing,” he said.