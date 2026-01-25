Only Hindi-English at post offices, Kannada ignored

January 25, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Postal services, heavily relied upon by the general public, are increasingly sidelining the Kannada language.

In post offices, transaction documents — including challans used for depositing and withdrawing money — are printed only in English and Hindi, leaving many citizens struggling to fill out forms and forcing them to seek assistance.

This is not the first instance of such neglect. In 2014, widespread protests by pro-Kannada activists across the State compelled the Postal Department to introduce challans and slips in Kannada along with English, significantly improving accessibility.

However, in recent years, most post office transactions have reverted to English and Hindi. A similar situation had earlier arisen in certain nationalised banks, where Kannada was ignored until public protests led to the introduction of bilingual documents.

A senior citizen who depends on postal services expressed disappointment over what he termed the department’s “anti-Kannada stance.”

Schemes’ beneficiaries face hurdles

Under the Jan Dhan scheme, many households — including women — opened savings accounts in post offices to set aside small emergency funds. However, during deposits or withdrawals, customers face difficulties as challans are available only in English and Hindi. Those who are uncomfortable seeking help often bring family members to assist them.

Beneficiaries of social security schemes, including old-age pensions, widow pensions and disability allowances, face similar hardships every month.

Although challans and other documents have been printed in Kannada, they are not being supplied to post offices. Staff cite logistical reasons, but have taken no concrete steps to ease customers’ difficulties.

Critics point out that the State Government, the Kannada Development Authority, the Kannada Sahitya Parishat and other Kannada organisations have failed to take note of the issue. They describe the continued neglect as both surprising and disappointing.

The Postal Stationery Department, which prints and supplies materials to post offices across the country, has ensured bilingual documentation in States such as Tamil Nadu following sustained protests.

In Karnataka, however, where no recent agitation has occurred, challans and slips continue to be printed only in English and Hindi. A senior postal officer of Kannada origin, speaking on condition of anonymity, admitted his frustration over the situation.