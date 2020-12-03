Ornamental heritage streetlights to dot Jumboo Savari route

December 3, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra, on Wednesday, inspected the ongoing works on installation of ornamental heritage streetlights on Raja Marga from K.R. Circle to Sayyaji Rao Road at a cost of Rs.1 crore in city.

Speaking to media persons, he said they had requested Tourism, Kannada and Culture Minister C.T. Ravi to sanction Rs. 5 crore towards installation of heritage streetlights on both sides of Raja Marga on which Jumboo Savari will proceed during Dasara festival. As first instalment, Rs.1 crore had been released. They were examining what kind of decorative heritage streetlight was suitable for K.R. Circle and adjoining roads. A final decision will be taken in consultation with Urban Development Minister Byrathi Basavaraj soon, he added.

Harsha, a contractor, said that inspection was underway to install heritage streetlights from K.R. Circle to Highway Circle. The cost of each streetlight including installation was around Rs.60,000 to Rs.70,000.

Corporators M.D. Nagaraj and Pramila Bharath, BJP leaders, Somashekar Raju, Manoj and Sachin accompanied the MLA.