Phase-3 trial of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin begins in State

December 3, 2020

Bengaluru: Stating that Covaxin trials will be successful in the State, Health and Medical Education Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar said Karnataka is fully prepared for the distribution of COVID-19 vaccine.

He was speaking here after the launch of the 3rd phase clinical trials of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin at Vydehi Institute of Medical Science and Research Centre here yesterday. Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa joined the event via video-conference.

Dr. Sudhakar said it was a matter of pride that clinical trials were happening at 25 centres of 12 States including Karnataka across the country. As many as 26,000 people were being administered with vaccination of which, 1,600 to 1,800 people belonged to Karnataka. People should be wary of rumours and misinformation during this trial period, he added.

Free treatment

On side effects of vaccine, the Minister said that around 15 to 20 percent Indian companies were developing vaccination globally. There may be side effects of vaccination. Experts were observing it carefully and there was no need for panic at this stage. The State Government had earmarked Rs. 300 crore for vaccine trials. Free treatment was being given to Covid patients. As many as 1.25 lakh tests were conducted daily and 1.2 crore free COVID testing has been done so far, the Minister said.

Vaccine Distribution Centres

He said Karnataka was fully prepared for vaccine distribution. A total of 29,451 vaccine distribution centres have been identified and 10,008 trained staff were ready. As many as 2,855 cold storage centres were available for the storage of vaccines. Regional centres were being set up in Bengaluru, Shivamogga and Ballari. Healthcare workers would be given vaccination in the first phase followed by frontline warriors, people above 50 years and people of with comorbidities.

PM Modi’s Government has reserved Rs. 900 crore for vaccine research. Modi himself visited and inspected the research centres in Pune, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad, he said.