Samskruti-2020: Handloom Expo at Urban Haat to conclude on Dec. 6

December 3, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: While the Deepavali festival is over, fairs and utsavs are lined up and people will be eager to buy new dresses. If they are looking for a better place to shop, they can head straight to JSS Mysore Urban Haat near Hebbal Outer Ring Road junction.

‘Samskruti 2020′ a special handloom exhibition-cum-sale has been organised under the aegis of Department of Handlooms and Textiles, Karnataka State Co-operative Handloom Weavers Federation Limited, with affordable prices and discount. COVID-19 safety measures are also in place.

Around 40 stalls are opened with 15 from Karnataka alone, followed by Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal.

Varieties of sarees like that of Silk saree, IIkal saree, Kanjivaram of Tamil Nadu, Tasha saree from Bihar, Chanderi and Maheshwari from Madhya Pradesh, Sambalpuri from Odisha, Pashmina Shawl from Kashmir,Gadwal saree from Andhra Pradesh, Patel saree from Gujarat and of many other States, irrespective of silk and cotton sarees, are on sale.

As the weavers are directly selling their products, the quality products available at affordable and discount rates are the speciality of the mela.

The shop of Kadur Sheep Wool and Cotton Handloom Weavers Association has attractive collection of bedsheets and sarees, followed by that of Kote sarees of Gajendragarh, Baiappanahalli Handloom Weavers Association, Aralikoppa Swadeshi Handloom Weavers from Sigandur in Shivamogga, who have on display shirts, kurtas, dress and khadi materials.

Terracotta made jewels, traditional jewels and Channapatna dolls are the other attractions.

According to former IAS officer M.B. Dyaberi, Director of JSS Competitive Exams Training Centre, “It is really a matter of joy to visit the mela. One will be prompted to buy the products made by artisans. The mela arranged in a systematic way also unfolds the tradition of the country under one roof. The quality products available here, are not available anywhere else.”

For details, contact Mob: 96866-77232 or 98445-50845, according to M Shivananjaswamy, Project Officer, JSS Mysore Urban Haat.

The expo, which began on Nov. 20, will be open for visitors from 10 am to 9 pm every day till Dec. 6.