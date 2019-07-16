Ornate Kalamandira Garden opens

A CSR initiative by Bank Note Paper Mill India Private Limited

Mysuru: The brand new and aesthetic Kalamandira Heritage Garden with its Hexagonal stone Pergolas, fountains, Dry Garden, 14 stone pedestal lamps, ornamental rocks, interlocking tiles and other beautified nook and corners, was declared open for public last evening. The Garden at Kalamandira has been developed by Bank Note Paper Mill India Private Limited (BNPMIPL) at a cost of Rs.41 lakh that was sanctioned from its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds. The mega project was executed by Nirmithi Kendra, a Government agency.

Inaugurating the park, BNPMIPL Managing Director K.G. Viswanathan assured that BNPMIPL was committed to the development and beautification of Mysuru and more funds will be sanctioned under the firm’s CSR grants for the same.

He said that the initial estimate of the Kalamandira Garden works was Rs.20 lakh but BNPMIPL increased the amount to Rs.41 lakh and added more features to enhance the aesthetic value of the Art Abode. Viswanathan expressed happiness over judicious use of funds by Nirmithi Kendra and the Kannada and Culture Department that maintains and manages the Kalamandira.

Not only Kalamandira but the BNPMIPL has initiated development and beautification works of Kendriya Vidyalaya at Jalpuri and Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research on KRS Road. “We have plans to develop more areas including rural areas in the near future,” he said.

Veeragase artistes add colour to the Kalamandira Garden inauguration last evening as BNPMIPL Managing Director K.G. Viswanathan, Deputy General Manager S. Sundar Raj, Kannada and Culture Department Assistant Director H. Chennappa and other dignitaries look on.

Appreciating BNPMIPL gesture, Kannada and Culture Department Assistant Director H. Chennappa said that the Garden was built by BNPMIPL following a proposal from the Deputy Commissioner and it has been built in heritage fashion keeping in mind the Heritage City concept. “This project has enhanced the aesthetic value of Kalamandira that relentlessly strives to promote art, theatre and culture,” he said.

Loudspeakers will be installed for the music to play inside the garden and the songs will reflect the art, culture and heritage of the land. There are plans to procure historical inscriptions of past rulers and place them inside the Garden. These inscriptions will be procured from various archaeological sites of Karnataka, Chennappa said.

He requested the BNPMIPL MD to sanction CSR funds for the development of the Kalamandira building including toilets, sound system, seating and lighting facilities. While the works on Kalamandira exteriors are nearing completion, the work on renovating the auditorium has been proposed at the cost of Rs.30 lakh. “Apart from improving the acoustics, there is also a need to take up various other works to cater to the needs of the visitors,” he added.

BNPMIPL Deputy General Manager S. Sundar Raj, Rangayana Joint Director V.N. Mallikarjunaswamy and District Industries Centre Joint Director Nazeer were present.





