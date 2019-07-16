Saroja Devi, Sudha Murty among 9 personalities to be conferred Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Birth Centenary Awards

Governor to inaugurate year-long celebrations on July 18

Mysuru: Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala will inaugurate the year-long Birth Centenary celebrations of Sri Jayachamaraja Wadiyar, the last ruler of Mysore, on July 18 at a function to be held at the Durbar Hall of the Mysore Palace at 11.15 am.

The celebration is being organised by Pramoda Devi Wadiyar and HH Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar (SDNR Wadiyar) Foundation.

Former West Bengal Governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi will deliver the keynote address. A CD of the 94 musical compositions of Sri JC Wadiyar being broadcast by AIR (All India Radio) will be handed over to Pramoda Devi on the occasion.

Art Gallery opening

Prior to the inauguration, Governor Vajubhai Vala will formally inaugurate the renovated Sri Jayachamarajendra Art Gallery at Jaganmohan Palace at 10.30 am.

The Art Gallery will be open to the public from July 18 and the entry is from the North side of the Gallery.

Awards will be presented to nine achievers in various fields in which Sri JC Wadiyar was interested and associated with like in Philosophy, Sanskrit, Kannada, Wildlife, Agriculture (farmer), Karnatak Music, Sports, Cinema and outstanding contribution to society.

The recipients are: Prof. A. L. Shivarudrappa (Philosophy), BNS Iyengar (Yoga), Prof. M.A. Lakshmi Thathachar (Sanskrit), Dr. T.V. Venkatachala Shastry (Kannada), B. Saroja Devi (Cinema), Sudha Murty (Outstanding contribution to society), Syed Ghani Khan (Agriculture/Farming), Ajai Desai (Wildlife) and Pranavi Urs (Promising sports personality:Golf).

The Award for Music, which was one of the passions of Sri JC Wadiyar, will be announced at a later date.

The evening programmes on the inaugural day will witness a talk on ‘The Compositions of His Highness Sri Jayachamaraja Wadiyar’ by Karnatak Musician and Scholar Dr. T.S. Sathyavathi at 6.30 pm followed by a talk on ‘Contributions of His Highness Sri Jayachamaraja Wadiyar to Western Classical Music’ by National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), Mumbai, Chairman and Symphony Orchestra of India (SOI) Co-Founder Khushroo N. Suntook.

The inaugural event will conclude with a performance by Symphony Orchestra at the Palace Durbar Hall.

The entrance to Durbar Hall to attend both the Birth Centenary celebration in the morning and to the Symphony Orchestra in the evening is strictly by invitation.

Public can participate

However, the general public can participate in large numbers in both the functions as sufficient arrangements will be made for them in front of the Durbar Hall in the open courtyard where there will be a shamiana put up, besides LED screens for viewing the celebrations.





