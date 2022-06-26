Our not so graceful Presidential Election!

By Dr. K. Javeed Nayeem, MD
The results of our forthcoming Presidential election that is just around the corner, are a foregone conclusion. With a determined ruling party all set to put their candidate into our Rashtrapati Bhavan and a completely disbanded, scattered and now almost hopelessly withered Opposition, pitched against it, the outcome cannot be otherwise. One does not need to have the acumen of an astute political analyst or the guarded showmanship of an astrologer to predict the outcome of such a mismatched electoral battle.
Yes, going by what I have seen over the six decades of my own life, guarded showmanship is the only phrase I can think of to describe all astrologers’ predictions. Although I have read of and even heard reports of some outstandingly accurate predictions that were made by some very famous astrologers, they have only made interesting narratives to me.
I have never seen complete infallibility yet, and as we all know very well, every one of them, without any exceptions, have goofed up miserably, more often than not. And, this is irrespective of the mediums they use, from the lines on our palms or the positions of the celestial bodies in our galaxy, the tea leaf residues in our teacups or their own psychic parrots and even the occasional octopus, picked up from the deep sea!
And, I have also written about them all, at some time or the other, in the course of my weekly ramblings. But despite its plainly evident unreliability, astrology, which some call a science, still remains the biggest money spinner across the world, with towering personalities, from political bigwigs, film stars, business tycoons and even some men and women of science, relying on it for guidance.
When this is the scenario, what can we say in criticism of the poor man in tattered clothes, who squats on his haunches, with an anxious expression on his face, holding his palm under the nose of a roadside palmist? Strangely, it does not seem to matter at all to him that the man whom he is consulting to effect a change in his future for the better, is himself unable to mend his own destiny with his art and therefore remains on the roadside all his life, robed in tatters!
Now, coming back from my upakatha about astrology to our Presidential poll, I feel very sad when I look at the road it is taking. We seem all set to let an election decide who our next President is going to be. My sorrow does not lie in the fact that this is a completely mismatched, let alone unfair contest but in the sad reality that what should ideally have been a process enjoying complete unanimity, it is now all set to become a show of our disunity and lack of coherence as a nation.
Yes, however diverse and divided we may be in our political ideologies, when it comes to choosing a candidate to occupy the highest ornamental office of our country, we need to showcase our unwavering unity for the rest of the world to see.
It is ironical that in our Parliamentary democracy where our Prime Minister is the one who calls all the shots and runs the entire show with his chosen team, the President whom we call the supreme commander of our armed forces is only an ornamental head! That is why the President’s post is very often said to be that of a mere rubber stamp, although I feel that we should not denigrate its level to that kind of disrespect with our utterances.
We should all remember that there are times occasionally, and we have seen them too, when the President had to intervene and take control of the reins of the country’s stagecoach, albeit briefly, in times of need. But even if the stark truth is that we have only an ornamental President, we need to keep in mind the fact that he or she is the jewel in the crown of our country. And, it is therefore the bounden duty of every one of us and all our political parties to ensure that the dignity of this post is preserved for all to see.
It is not just these two agencies that have to bear this in mind but also the person who holds this post, who by his or her personal conduct and way of life, is vested with a very great deal of accountability. Choosing the right President and being the right President is therefore a very delicate, tripartite responsibility.
But none of us can deny the glaring fact that although we have put a few very outstanding personalities on the President’s chair, on many occasions, we have not been very fair in our assessment of the worthiness of many of them to occupy that post. This has resulted in the sidelining of some very able and deserving luminaries we have had amidst us.
It is a great consolation that this post has largely been held by persons who have conducted themselves admirably well, despite the fact that some of them had their own political backgrounds and even persisting affiliations. But as we all know and as some of us from the older generation have seen, there have been a few lapses, on the part of some of the persons who have held this exalted post. Notable is the instance when one of our Presidents chose to crawl when he was expected to only bend! His one act of affixing his signature changed the entire political profile of our country. You very well know which era I am talking about and what our country went through at that time.
While hoping that such a mishap never happens in the future of our country, let us try to make the job of selecting our fifteenth President a graceful exercise. To do this we have to cast aside our differences, our diverse ideologies, agendas and prejudices and ensure that this process is based only on complete unanimity.
There is still time for all our political parties to ensure this and I hope they do it without seeing this as a loss of face, because with this one act of magnanimity, they would only be upholding the dignity of our nation and our nationality!
The title of your article alludes to some manifestation of grace in the electoral process of the president of India but your article dwells more on astrology and then some on the role of the president in a parliamentary democracy like India. You decry the lack of “graceful” conduct in some of the elected presidents but I didn’t see anything that exposes the shortcomings of the electoral process itself. I would argue that the election process of the president of India has had an unwavering and steadfast adherence to the constitution of our great country and the perceived “grace” is a secondary observation in the eyes an astute observer. In that regard, I would argue that our history of electing a president in a transparent manner stands second to none.
Of course it is not perfect. There are many areas for improvement which is a topic for another time.
Personally, I am heartened by the fact that a tribal woman has been nominated to the offices of the president of India. I wish her good luck and godspeed.
MP Divakar, PhD
Silicon Valley, CA… and an Indian Citizen!
India’s democracy is a joke, and what else you expect? Only Tamasha..
Hey Divakar!
Why do you brandish your PhD? What is this PhD you earned / Not good in Silicon Valley of start ups and college drop outs. Plus you have Indian citizenship, an impediment there. The sum total of the above is , you are not doing much there. Your post is a summary of your delusion-a justification that you have remained as an Indian citizen. Your passport will find it hard to get even visitor visas in many countries.
About your patriotic rant. As much as I dislike what Nayeem Saheb has written-he himself dwelled in astrology, parading his multifaceted credentials, which he often does, You could excuse him as the MD of the casteism-infexted UOM!
Indian elections are like US elections mired in nefarious practices. This tribal woman as the president is a tokenism, just as Obama and Harris’s case. The latter were the children of students ,and are not even from the slave stock of the US black communities. Hence, I do not blame you for eulogising the Indian democracy. IT IS A KIND OF CATHARTIC FOR YOU, A GREEN CARD HOLDER, WHO WOULDNOT BE WELCOME IN DISCUSSIONS WHICH INVOLVES MATTERS REQUIRING US CITIZENSHIP! Good luck in 2024 when Trump gets elected!
Finally, Divakar, you must be really daft, even with that PhD ( where did you achieve it,I mean from which university) not realising that while in its very long decades of an independent country with a constitution, ITS CONSTITUTION IS AMENDE DONLY 27 TIMES, AGAINST THE INDIAN CONSTITUTION’S 103 AMENDEMENTS IN A PERIOD OF JUST 70 YEARS OF ITS EXISTENCE! While, it is much easier to amened the Indian constitution which Indira Gandhi did effortlessly, even Nixon found it very difficult to push an amendment through in the elected houses of state legislatures in the US.
Hey Divakar, the US politics is as corrupt as that of India. But, there are individual elected representatives, like senators for example,who hold very principled views and cannot be simply shepherded through using their Party’s imperatives, unlike in India, where the elected representatives of a Party are just slaving nodding gnomes!
Finally, Divakar, I should ask this: Why are you there? Why are you not in India, say in Bangalore?
Hello Divakar
I will dismiss your doctorate as irrelevant in this discussion, unless you tell me it is from Harvard or MIT, particularly from Harvard , if it is in sciences or in humanities like political science. I guess, it is not from them.
Why did you not become an US citizen? Its naturalization process failed you? You have remained an Indian citizen hoping that you would be offered a top position in the Indian government or assured of it, by the likes of BJP? You seem to like the way Indian democracy works with its 100+ amendments to its constitution in a short period of 7 decades.
Javeed Nayeem is simply a showman, and when it suits him he boasts his knowledge about palm reading! Well, the poor guy, a cardiologist ,boasting about the ancient Hippocratic oath he took-which is a lie as the ancient oath runs into pages, and yet he also boasts he carries a loaded Walther PPK handgun hidden! Something does not add up, for man who took oath to save lives! I would not pay attention to him, when as a cardiologist, he underwent angio plasty, not watching his diet and driving a car without setting his foot on the ground!
Now, about you Divakar. You seem to like Indian politics, which is as corrupt as you find there, but with one important caveat-you find at least a handful of dedicated and honest politicians there unlike in India.
You are sticking out as a proverbial sore thumb, with a PhD and an Indian citizenship in that patch of CA, called the Silicon Valley, which does not respect your kind of degree and your kind of citizenship-the latter is an impediment if you want to travel in the Western world on business, and when companies want to secure federal contracts. Holding just a green card in a wallet is not suffice, however you argue. Even Narendra Modi will not consider as important, as he rightly will guess that you are an insignificant player there!
Well, Divakar, you reckon improvements are possible in Indian democracy? You must be really smoking something , which is now freely available there! Hallucinations aside, this tribal woman, when elected-there is no if here, will simply rubber stamp whatever the PM of the day tells her, not been able to comprehend that she has discretionary powers.
Even before Modi and India indulged in tribalism, the New Zealand PM, a Mormon woman- Jacinda Ardern, a lefty, has appointed a foreign minister, a Maori, with a very large tattoo on her chin! You will see in a short period , a Maori Governor General there-the head of state with a Talaha ( a long tick ) and Maori dress of leaves and barks stamping the ground, to deliver his message!
Good luck to your Indian citizenship. Hope and pray that Trump will not be back as the POTUS!