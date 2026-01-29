Our Police could have raided Hebbal Unit: MP Yaduveer

January 29, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar expressed the view that instead of Delhi Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) sleuths coming to Mysuru to conduct inspections and raids, our own Police could have detected the case.

“Activities such as drug production, storage and sale are continuously taking place. The Mysuru Police have been provided with good facilities and the intelligence wing is also strong. Therefore, our Police themselves could have carried out the operation and detected the case,” he told Star of Mysore this morning.

He added that the City Police Commissioner had spoken to him, informing him that in Hebbal, no narcotics were found and only some chemical substances were seized.

He further stated that the State Government must allow the Police to work independently. If the Delhi Police have to come to Mysuru, it reflects a failure of the State Government’s Police Department, he noted.