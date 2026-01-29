Speculation over George’s exit dominates Assembly
News, Top Stories

Speculation over George’s exit dominates Assembly

January 29, 2026

Energy Minister K.J. George denies quitting over MLC Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah’s interference in transfers

Bengaluru: Speculation over Energy Minister K.J. George’s alleged threat to quit the Cabinet, following reports of MLC Dr.Yathindra Siddaramaiah’s interference in Energy Department transfers, dominated the Special Session of the State Legislature this morning.

After the Assembly convened, BJP MLA Sunil Kumar referred to a Kannada TV channel report, raising the issue of Dr. Yathindra, son of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, allegedly meddling in Government transfers.

Sunil demanded that the Government clarify the episode in which George, reportedly upset over the interference, had offered to resign from the Cabinet.

Accusing Dr.Yathindra of interfering in multiple departments, Sunil Kumar pressed for an official response from the Government.

Replying to the query, Energy Minister George dismissed the reports as false. He clarified that he had never intended to resign and termed it as purely speculative.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching