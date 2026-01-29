Speculation over George’s exit dominates Assembly

January 29, 2026

Energy Minister K.J. George denies quitting over MLC Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah’s interference in transfers

Bengaluru: Speculation over Energy Minister K.J. George’s alleged threat to quit the Cabinet, following reports of MLC Dr.Yathindra Siddaramaiah’s interference in Energy Department transfers, dominated the Special Session of the State Legislature this morning.

After the Assembly convened, BJP MLA Sunil Kumar referred to a Kannada TV channel report, raising the issue of Dr. Yathindra, son of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, allegedly meddling in Government transfers.

Sunil demanded that the Government clarify the episode in which George, reportedly upset over the interference, had offered to resign from the Cabinet.

Accusing Dr.Yathindra of interfering in multiple departments, Sunil Kumar pressed for an official response from the Government.

Replying to the query, Energy Minister George dismissed the reports as false. He clarified that he had never intended to resign and termed it as purely speculative.