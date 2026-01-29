NCB interrogates building owner

January 29, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials from New Delhi, also quizzed Boregowda, the owner of the building that houses the chemicals factory operated by Ganpath Lal in Hebbal Industrial Area. Boregowda’s lawyer, Bharath, disclosed this information.

When media persons questioned Bharath near the chemicals factory ‘Tuk-Tuk Household Chemicals Production Solution Manufacturing’ in Hebbal Industrial Area, he clarified that Boregowda had been summoned for questioning solely because he was the building’s owner. Hence, Boregowda had appeared before the NCB authorities.

Boregowda had obtained the site for this building through KIADB (Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board). About a year ago, he rented out the building to Ganpath Lal.

A formal rental agreement was executed in this regard. Ganpath Lal had taken the premises on lease with the stated purpose of running a chemicals factory. The agreement included an advance payment of Rs. 50 lakh and a monthly rent of Rs. 45,000. The lease was finalised in February last year.

Ganpath Lal is a resident of Mysuru, with his house located in Alanahalli. He had installed machinery in the factory and had mentioned that operations would begin soon. According to Boregowda, however, production had not yet commenced in the factory as of now.

Raids in Mandya? No, says SP

There are a few industrial units located near the KRS (Krishna Raja Sagar)-Srirangapatna border, leading to speculation that a raid may have been conducted at one of the factories in the area.

In this backdrop, Police from KRS and Srirangapatna were reported to have carried out inspections in the industrial zones.

However, Mandya Superintendent of Police Shobha Rani denied the reports. She clarified that no narcotics or related substances were detected anywhere including the KRS area.