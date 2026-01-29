Police Commissioner denies drug seizure

January 29, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar has clarified that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) action in Hebbal was not a raid but part of a follow-up investigation and that no narcotic substances were found either at the residence of factory owner Ganpath Lal or at his chemicals unit in Hebbal.

Latkar, who visited the factory yesterday afternoon, later briefed the media at the Hebbal Police Station in the evening. She said, the NCB team had come to Mysuru in connection with a suspect arrested earlier in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

The arrested individual is a relative of Ganpath Lal and had reportedly been working at his factory in Hebbal. As part of the follow-up inquiry, the NCB team searched both the factory and Ganpath Lal’s residence. “Nothing incriminating was found at either location,” Latkar said.

Officials inspecting the factory found only plastic bottles, phenyl, caustic soda and salt, she said, adding that Lal had taken the building on rent and was operating the unit there.

Reiterating that the action was not an operation but a follow-up case, Latkar said Hebbal Police were present during the inspection and had extended full cooperation. “We also carry out follow-up investigations in other States. In Mysuru, our Police routinely inspect suspicious premises and units,” she added.

Responding to reports that NCB had acted without informing City Police, she stated that they had been informed in advance. She claimed that the team conducting the inquiry belonged to NCB’s Bengaluru Unit.