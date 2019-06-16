Over 5,000 yoga enthusiasts rehearse at Race Course

Poor response to final yoga rehearsal

Mysuru: The final rehearsal for the fifth International Day of Yoga (IDY), organised by the District Administration, Department of AYUSH and various Yoga Schools and organisations, was held from 6.15 am to 7 am at Mysore Race Course premises in city this morning with just over 5,000 yoga enthusiasts dressed in yellow T-shirts, taking part in the rehearsal. Most of the participants were students of AYUSH, Yoga College, JSS Ayurveda College and members of Yoga Federation of Mysore.

The rehearsal began with a prayer for a minute, followed by a warm up session with 17 exercises for four minutes and 25 minutes of performing 17 asanas including Tadasana, Vriskashana, Padahastasana, Ardha Chakrasana, Trikonasana, Shramadandasana, Bhadrasana, Vajrasana and Shavasana.

After the rehearsal, Pranayama, breathing exercises and meditation was held for 14 minutes.

District in-Charge Minister G.T. Devegowda (GTD), Tourism and Sericulture Minister S.R. Mahesh, MLA S.A.Ramdas, Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Shilpa Nag and others performed all 17 yoga postures and meditation from starting to end to enthuse the participants.

City Police had diverted the traffic on the roads leading to the Race Course from 5 am to 10 am. The Department had also deployed adequate Police security at the venue. The District Administration had arranged drinking water, toilet facility at the venue.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating the rehearsal programme, District Minister G. T. Devegowda said that the District Administration has made all preparations to conduct the fifth International Day of Yoga scheduled on June 21 at the Race Course successfully. He said that preparations have been made to ensure breakfast, to run buses from all extensions to the Race Course as the District Administration has planned to mobilise more than 1.25 lakh Yoga enthusiasts this year.

The attempt for Guinness World Record was dropped at the last minute by the District administration due to financial constraints, poor planning and lack of preparations owing to Lok Sabha polls.

He said that Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji of Avadhoota Datta Peetham and Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji of Sri Adichunchanagiri Mutt and other seers will take part in the International Day of Yoga to spread peace and harmony in the society.

President of Yoga Federation of Mysore (YFM) D. Srihari, various Yoga Organisations Chiefs Shashikumar, Satyanarayana, Dr. B.P. Murthy, Anantharamu and others were present.

H. Vishwanath’s resignation is not accepted: GTD

JD(S) leader and District in-Charge Minister G.T. Devegowda clarified that Hunsur MLA and former Minister A. H. Vishwanath will continue as the President of State Unit of Janata Dal (Secular) as his resignation letter not been accepted by party supremo and National President of JD(S) H.D. Deve Gowda.Speaking to media persons after participating in the final yoga rehearsal at the Race Course this morning, he said that former MLA of Soraba S. Madhu Bangarappa will also continue as State JD(S) Youth Wing President. “It’s premature to say the next political move of Vishwanath as he is still in JD(S),” he said.