Over 80 take part in heritage cycling

October 19, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of the Dasara festival, a heritage cycling event took place this morning to introduce various historic landmarks in the heart of Mysuru. Over 80 cyclists participated in the event, which was inaugurated by Mysuru District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa. The Minister, along with Mayor Shivakumar and other dignitaries, cycled for a short distance.

The cycling tour began at Rangacharlu Memorial Town Hall and covered several iconic landmarks in the city, including the Silver Jubilee Clock Tower, Freemasons Club, Chamaraja Wadiyar Circle, Mysore Palace, K.R. Circle, Lansdowne Building, Jaganmohan Palace, Oriental Research Institute, Old Deputy Commissioner’s Office, Crawford Hall, Ayurveda College Circle, Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa Circle (Metropole Circle), City Railway Station, K.R. Hospital, Chamarajendra Technical Institute, Cauvery Emporium, and Gandhi Square. The event concluded near the Town Hall.

In his address, Dr. Mahadevappa emphasised that Mysuru’s traditional buildings have a history spanning hundreds of years, and it is the responsibility of society to preserve this history and create architectural heritage. He expressed his pleasure at the increased participation of young women in the traditional bicycle ride event.

Mysore boasts numerous traditional buildings, each with unique architecture that tells a rich historical story. Dr. Mahadevappa highlighted the rich artistic heritage of Hampi and Somnathpur, showcasing Karnataka’s traditional heritage. He commended the bicycle ride event for raising awareness about traditional buildings.

The Mayor emphasised that preserving and maintaining many of Mysore’s historical buildings, such as the Vani Vilasa Market, Devaraja Market, Lansdowne Building and the old Deputy Commissioner’s Office, can significantly benefit future generations.

The programme featured archaeological experts, including retired Professor Dr. N.S. Rangaraju and Dr. Shelvapille Aiyengar from the Department of Ancient History and Archaeology at the Karnataka State Open University, as well as Commissioner of the Department of Archaeology, Museums, and Heritage A. Devaraju and Deputy Director of the Department Manjula.