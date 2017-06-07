PACL’s Rs. 250 crore scam: Depositors urge Govt. to confiscate company assets and return money

Mysuru: The PACL Tevanidarara Hitarakshana Horata Samithi President Muddalingegowda has urged the Government to confiscate the properties of Pearl Agrotech Corporation Limited (PACL) which had cheated its depositors to the tune of Rs. 250 crore and return their deposits.
Addressing a press meet at Patrakarthara Bhavan here yesterday, Muddalingegowda said that PACL company, which functioned well till 2013, had also given the maturity amount to its depositors, but after 2013, the company failed to give the maturity amount to its depositors.
According to sources, the company had made properties illegally, following which the Police conducted raids on all its branches resulting in the company closing all its branches in the country, he said.
In the meantime, a Committee, led by former CJI Justice R.M. Lodha, was formed to trace the properties of PACL and submit a report within six months, Muddalingegowda said and added that since there is no development in this regard, the depositors were harassing the agents.
He said that the company had collected Rs. 250 crore as deposits from thousands of depositors in the district through hundreds of agents and later cheated them. He urged the Government to return the deposits after confiscating the properties of PACL.
PACL Agents B. Ganapathirao, Lokesh, Sunitha Sritaj and others were present.
I hv fixed 7500 rupees in 2008 for 5 year claim…
when it will back ?
i Have fixed Deposit Rs. 50000 2008 Claim When it Will Back?
Ravi prasad. I have fixed 50000 in 2011 cliam when it will back
make a group of pacl agents and start protest against sebi or whoever it is handling wtsapp me 8054362346
we have to unite against them to make this fast..i m urging you we have to unite .
Sudershana devi
From kangra H.P.
I have fixed 600000 in 2011 cliam when it will back
PACL money will be refunded in the year 2026!!
News from SEBI….!!!
We have invested 4-5 lakh rupees…..plz return our money….7973489989
I had almost 30,custamers when I can brote back there money back
Dear Sir
My Father was agent of PACL and total investment approxmetly 10 lacks rupees, but till now not received any positive respounce for returned the investor money. there is very big problem create in village people. pls. look in to the matter ad kindly resolved as soon as possible.
Thanks & Regards,
Narottam Kumar
9555908179
Please clear the issue it’s urgent please inform this number KUMAR .C 9740610494
Drea sir.
I Am agent for pacl my money is 3 Lakh
People was very noise at my house please return my money for Thanksgiving you
No. 9582251599
seabi sea peament nahi ho raha h to pacl ko hi dijeyea ham janna chahtea h ki 25 sal pahle pacl kiska rupya nahi diya seabi sea kam nahi ho raha h topacl ka sara propati suprim court k nigrani mea deanea ko paclready h to suprim court aadeash kyu nahi dete hamea to lagata h ki sab milkar kroro niweashk ka rupaya gayab karna chahata h kya
Kya SEBI ne kisi company ka paisa wapes Kiya hai iska (sebi )record kaisa hai
S.C. ke Adesh ka anupalan nahi hoga iska record bhi isi case se banega
yah Satya hoga jise samay sidhh karega