PACL’s Rs. 250 crore scam: Depositors urge Govt. to confiscate company assets and return money
News

PACL’s Rs. 250 crore scam: Depositors urge Govt. to confiscate company assets and return money

Mysuru: The PACL Tevanidarara Hitarakshana Horata Samithi President Muddalingegowda has urged the Government to confiscate the properties of Pearl Agrotech Corporation Limited (PACL) which had cheated its depositors to the tune of Rs. 250 crore and return their deposits.

Addressing a press meet at Patrakarthara Bhavan here yesterday, Muddalingegowda said that PACL company, which functioned well till 2013, had also given the maturity amount to its depositors, but after 2013, the company failed to give the maturity amount to its depositors.

According to sources, the company had made properties illegally, following which the Police conducted raids on all its branches resulting in the company closing all its branches in the country, he said.

In the meantime, a Committee, led by former CJI Justice R.M. Lodha, was formed to trace the properties of PACL and submit a report within six months, Muddalingegowda said and added that since there is no development in this regard, the depositors were harassing the agents.

He said that the company had collected Rs. 250 crore as deposits from thousands of depositors in the district through hundreds of agents and later cheated them. He urged the Government to return the deposits after confiscating the properties of PACL.

PACL Agents B. Ganapathirao, Lokesh, Sunitha Sritaj and others were present.

June 7, 2017

RELATED POSTS

PACL agents take out silent march
Silent march by PACL agents in city tomorrow

14 COMMENTS ON THIS POST To “PACL’s Rs. 250 crore scam: Depositors urge Govt. to confiscate company assets and return money”

  1. Manju devi says:
    June 9, 2017 at 11:38 am

    I hv fixed 7500 rupees in 2008 for 5 year claim…
    when it will back ?

    Reply
  2. Arif says:
    June 9, 2017 at 12:31 pm

    i Have fixed Deposit Rs. 50000 2008 Claim When it Will Back?

    Reply
  3. ravi says:
    June 9, 2017 at 7:22 pm

    Ravi prasad. I have fixed 50000 in 2011 cliam when it will back

    Reply
  4. akash says:
    June 10, 2017 at 2:19 pm

    make a group of pacl agents and start protest against sebi or whoever it is handling wtsapp me 8054362346

    Reply
  5. akash says:
    June 10, 2017 at 2:20 pm

    we have to unite against them to make this fast..i m urging you we have to unite .

    Reply
  6. sudershana devi says:
    June 10, 2017 at 6:32 pm

    Sudershana devi
    From kangra H.P.
    I have fixed 600000 in 2011 cliam when it will back

    Reply
  7. Prajwal says:
    June 18, 2017 at 5:00 pm

    PACL money will be refunded in the year 2026!!
    News from SEBI….!!!

    Reply
  8. Jatinder says:
    June 28, 2017 at 7:26 am

    We have invested 4-5 lakh rupees…..plz return our money….7973489989

    Reply
  9. Rajani says:
    July 1, 2017 at 8:16 am

    I had almost 30,custamers when I can brote back there money back

    Reply
  10. Narottam kumar says:
    August 11, 2017 at 3:04 pm

    Dear Sir
    My Father was agent of PACL and total investment approxmetly 10 lacks rupees, but till now not received any positive respounce for returned the investor money. there is very big problem create in village people. pls. look in to the matter ad kindly resolved as soon as possible.
    Thanks & Regards,
    Narottam Kumar
    9555908179

    Reply
  11. KUMAR .C says:
    August 25, 2017 at 3:00 pm

    Please clear the issue it’s urgent please inform this number KUMAR .C 9740610494

    Reply
  12. Shardev says:
    November 15, 2017 at 8:28 am

    Drea sir.
    I Am agent for pacl my money is 3 Lakh
    People was very noise at my house please return my money for Thanksgiving you
    No. 9582251599

    Reply
  13. baliram kumar says:
    December 31, 2017 at 9:07 am

    seabi sea peament nahi ho raha h to pacl ko hi dijeyea ham janna chahtea h ki 25 sal pahle pacl kiska rupya nahi diya seabi sea kam nahi ho raha h topacl ka sara propati suprim court k nigrani mea deanea ko paclready h to suprim court aadeash kyu nahi dete hamea to lagata h ki sab milkar kroro niweashk ka rupaya gayab karna chahata h kya

    Reply
  14. Santhosh Kumar says:
    August 29, 2018 at 5:20 pm

    Kya SEBI ne kisi company ka paisa wapes Kiya hai iska (sebi )record kaisa hai
    S.C. ke Adesh ka anupalan nahi hoga iska record bhi isi case se banega
    yah Satya hoga jise samay sidhh karega

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching