Padma G. Madegowda Mahila Seva Award for Mandya AC
Photo News

March 28, 2023

Bharati Education Trust Chairman Madhu G. Madegowda presenting Padma G. Madegowda Seva Award to Mandya Assistant Commissioner (AC) H.S. Keerthana at a function held at Kuvempu Auditorium in the College premises at Bharatinagar, Mandya, recently as others look on.

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “Padma G. Madegowda Mahila Seva Award for Mandya AC”

  1. Tara says:
    March 31, 2023 at 10:54 am

    Awards are given forll kinds of meanigless reasons.
    Why is she not wearing Mysore Peta?!!!

