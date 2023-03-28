Why waste tax-payers’ money on good roads?

March 28, 2023

Sir,

Last evening at 4.30 pm, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) began to thinly resurface a perfectly fine road right opposite Sankalp Central Park apartment in Yadavagiri which it did within the span of just an hour or two.

There are absolutely no potholes and the road is in very good condition except for a patch work to be done at the curve towards Joy ice-cream Circle.

When there are many bad roads which are crying for attention, why is MCC hell bent on so quickly resurfacing this road and wasting tax-payers’ money?

Today also asphalting work is in progress on the stretch and also towards Railway Under Bridge side from Sankalp Road.

Hope better sense prevails on the MCC authorities concerned to take up re-asphalting or patch work at other damaged roads that are crying for attention — like the nearby Jodithenginamara Road in Bannimantap that leads to Star of Mysore Office and JSS Dental College.

– A concerned citizen, Yadavagiri, 28.3.2023

