May 8, 2021

People flock provision stores to buy essentials for next weeks

Traffic more within city limits

Mysore/Mysuru: Panic buying gripped the city this morning with people crowding provision stores to buy essentials ahead of the 15-day total lockdown from May 10 to check the surge of COVID-19 pandemic across the State.

Since early morning 6 when the shops opened, people thronged provision stores, fruit and vegetable stalls to stock them for the coming two weeks.

In fact, the guidelines released by the Government last evening, has allowed opening of provision stores all over the city from 6 am to 10 am.

Milk booths, HOPCOMS and pushcart vendors are allowed to do business from 6 am to 6 pm during the lockdown period.

Not understanding this, the Mysureans, with hand bags, ‘raided’ the shops and bought the essentials in large quantity thinking that all shops will be closed for two weeks from Monday next.

The rush of people was seen at retail stores of major brands to buy essential commodities.

Traffic in city looked like normal days with people moving in their two-wheelers and four- wheelers with their ‘stocking mission.’ At 11.30 am, the Police patrol vehicles hit the streets and asked shop-keepers to down the shutters exactly at 12 noon. The citizens were also sent back home by the cops.

Safety norms like social distancing was flouted by citizens at provision stores. They literally jostled to buy essentials without bothering about the increasing Corona positive cases in Mysuru District. The buzz of activities was witnessed more so in Central Business District than in residential areas where neighbourhood provision stores were opened to meet the needs of the area residents.

The wholesale fruit and vegetable markets on M.G. Road, Bandipalya APMC and RMC were also filled with people. The roads in and around these markets were busy and became deserted after 12 noon.

Goods vehicles carrying essential commodities to and fro from city plied as usual.