Paper presentation

Dr. R. Purnima, formerly Professor of English, KSOU and presently Director, Children’s Literary Club, will be presenting a paper titled “Situating Fine Arts in National Education Policy 2020: Reflections and Recollections by an Academician Artist” at the National Seminar on ‘Implementation of NEP-2020 in Karnataka: Opportunities and Road Ahead’ to be held at Vijnana Bhavan in Manasagangothri tomorrow (Jan. 9) from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm.
