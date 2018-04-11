Parliament disruption: PM Modi, Amit Shah to fast tomorrow

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will work on Thursday (tomorrow) but on an empty stomach as he keeps a day’s fast along with other lawmakers of the ruling BJP in protest against disruptions in Parliament. BJP National President Amit Shah will also join the protest, but he will be in Karnataka, where parties are campaigning for elections.

The BJP has blamed the Congress and Sonia Gandhi for the disruptions which meant that the Budget Session of Parliament was a lost cause. “The PM will work in his office but will not eat,” said a BJP leader.

The ruling party has accused the Congress of not allowing any debate or discussion in Parliament.

On Apr. 9, Rahul Gandhi-led a Congress fast at Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial in Rajghat for communal harmony and what the party called the government’s failure to control violence during Dalit protests.

But before fasting, Congress leaders gorged on ‘chhole bhature’ at a popular Delhi restaurant. The embarrassed Congress later clarified that it was a symbolic fast from 10.30 am to 4.30 pm and they were having breakfast. The BJP took digs at Congress President Rahul Gandhi as they called the entire protest a “farce”. Rahul arrived for the fast at 12.45 pm which provoked the BJP to suggest that he had taken lunch or overslept.

In Karnataka, Amit Shah will stage a protest in Dharwad on Thursday against dictatorial and divisive politics of Congress Government in Karnataka. State BJP Chief Ministerial candidate and head of State unit B.S. Yeddyurappa, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs H.N. Ananth Kumar and a large number of workers will join Shah in his dharna to be held in front of Dharwad DC’s office tomorrow.