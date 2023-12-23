Parliament security breach case: Mysuru’s Manoranjan maybe mastermind, say Delhi Police

December 23, 2023

New Delhi/Mysuru: The Delhi Police Special Cell sleuths, who are intensely interrogating the Parliament security breach case, are suspecting D. Manoranjan from Vijayanagar in Mysuru, to be the mastermind behind the conspiracy.

Officers privy to the investigation have said that investigations have revealed that Manoranjan hatched the conspiracy to send a message to the ruling Government by doing “something big,” said sources.

According to the Police, Lalit Jha, another accused, has revealed to the interrogators that Manoranjan was the one who motivated other members to do something big and planned the breach in the Parliament. However, Jha’s role was only to destroy the evidence after the act.

Meanwhile, the special team from Delhi Police have completed the initial phase of its inquiry in Mysuru but the team has continued its stay in Mysuru, verifying the details collected from Manoranjan’s hairdresser Soorappa, with whom he had huge financial dealings.

Yesterday, Soorappa, the salon owner, fled his establishment upon seeing a group of reporters gathered there near the Vijayanagar Water Tank area. Although the salon was open, it did not provide any services. The investigative team, originally focused on questioning Manoranjan’s parents, did not interrogate Soorappa yesterday but was observed visiting other localities.

Sources suggest that the team is exploring various angles of the case and additional individuals may be subject to questioning. Interestingly, the team did not visit Manoranjan’s residence or the salon yesterday. With a substantial financial connection established between Manoranjan and Soorappa, the investigators are delving into possible affiliations that could be linked to the Parliament breach.

Pratap Simmha records statement

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi announced in New Delhi that the statement of BJP Lok Sabha member Pratap Simmha has been officially recorded as part of the ongoing investigation into the Parliament security breach case. The conspirators used the passes provided by the Mysuru-Kodagu MP’s office to enter the high-security Parliament.

Speaking to reporters yesterday, Joshi emphasised that a thorough inquiry is in progress and the law will take its course once the report is submitted. He noted that the security breach has prompted significant and necessary changes.